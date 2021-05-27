﻿
diana-hello-collectors

Celebrate the life and legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales with our collectors' magazine

HELLO! pays tribute for her 60th birthday

Esther Coombes

Presenting a fascinating exploration of one of the greatest icons of our time, HELLO! is proud to announce the publication of Diana: A 60th Birthday Tribute. In a beautifully designed bookazine, we reflect on her incredible life and times in touching photos and exclusive interviews.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider: Celebrating Princess Diana

As your authority on the royal family, we look back on her childhood in Norfolk and London, her wedding and marriage to Prince Charles plus her much-cherished roles as a doting mother and global humanitarian.

diana-hello-collectors-edition-childhood

Our keepsake issue also celebrates how the People’s Princess continues to win hearts today and the many ways that she continues to shape our world.

diana-hello-collectors-edition-mother

From her inspirational words and tireless compassion to her trendsetting style, we examine the huge impact Diana has had.

diana-hello-collectors-edition-influence

Available nationwide in all good retailers for £8, HELLO! Collectors' Special Diana A 60th Birthday Tribute is also available to order here priced at £8.99 including delivery for the UK, £9.99 across Europe and £10.99 for the rest of the world.

Diana-cover

