Celebrate the life and legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales with our collectors' magazine HELLO! pays tribute for her 60th birthday

Presenting a fascinating exploration of one of the greatest icons of our time, HELLO! is proud to announce the publication of Diana: A 60th Birthday Tribute. In a beautifully designed bookazine, we reflect on her incredible life and times in touching photos and exclusive interviews.

As your authority on the royal family, we look back on her childhood in Norfolk and London, her wedding and marriage to Prince Charles plus her much-cherished roles as a doting mother and global humanitarian.

Our keepsake issue also celebrates how the People’s Princess continues to win hearts today and the many ways that she continues to shape our world.

From her inspirational words and tireless compassion to her trendsetting style, we examine the huge impact Diana has had.

