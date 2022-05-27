Ranvir Singh glows in V-neck dress - and wait 'til you see the colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh of Good Morning Britain was styled to perfection once again on Friday thanks to stylist to the stars Debbie Harper. And good news - her brand new dress by ;Kate Middleton's favourite retailer is currently in stock and up to 30% off.

Revealed on both Debbie and Ranvir's Instagram Stories, the dress which had everyone talking today was the 'Sunkissed Floral Midi Dress' by Jigsaw. The pretty purple dress is covered in warm and cool-toned flower and leaf motifs to flatter everyone. Ranvir looked glowing as she posed in her pale pink Aldo heels, adding a slick of plum lip gloss to complete the look.

The Jigsaw piece has been an instant hit with shoppers and is inspired by their own archive of best-selling designs so it will never date. The dress has a fuss-free hidden zip rather than fiddly buttons, and we can totally picture it in Duchess Kate's wardrobe.

You can currently save up to 30% off the 'Sunkissed Floral' dress which has been reduced to £132 down from £165, so get in there quick.

Kate Middleton isn't the only fan of Jigsaw& since Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby have honed their style with retailers' pieces over the years.

Sunkissed floral dress, was £165, now £132, Jigsaw

Earlier this week Ranvir rocked another pair of Aldo stilettos when she wore a gorgeous M&S midi dress in a bold red.

The Finery London dress from Marks & Spencer features a collar and gently puffed sleeves, with a zip fastening at the front. The midi dress is elegantly tied together with the waistband for a flattering finish, giving us a vintage-inspired look that we can't get enough of.

We're loving Ranvir's striking looks right now, opting for a range of prints and bold colours, from turquoise leopard prints to perfect purple florals.

