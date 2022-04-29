Mercury is in retrograde this month: what to expect for every star sign

Whether you’re an avid follower of astrology or more sceptical about your horoscope, it can be useful to consider cosmic events, how they may impact your life, and what they may mean for your star sign.

The second Mercury retrograde cycle of 2022 begins on 10 May, ending on 18 June. As the smallest planet in the Solar system and the one closest to the Sun, Mercury governs communication, the mind and our intelligence so astrologers believe it has an influence on what we say and the messages we interpret from others.

Three or four times a year, Mercy appears to travel backwards in the sky, known as a ‘retrograde’ which can cause confusion in the communication we send out as well as receive. A retrograde isn’t the best time to sign new contracts, hold a wedding or start a new relationship due to the obstacles thrown by the planet’s backwards movement. Delays and mistakes may arise, so it’s best to relax and ride it out.

This year it starts on May 10 in Gemini, which has Mercury as its ruling planet, meaning this retrograde will be particularly intense. Geminis are characterised by their flirting and charisma, meaning you could send a suggestive message to the wrong person or say something you don’t mean, whatever your star sign. Astrologers advise taking deep breaths, meditating, and focusing on healthy relationships.

When Mercury retrograde leaves Gemini and enters Taurus on 22 May, a more sensual and indulgent star sign, you’ll feel more relaxed and able to enjoy downtime away from technology, so schedule a bath or nap and turn off your phone. The final stage of retrograde starts on 3 June, when you can more readily enjoy your current relationship without fear of an ex getting back into touch or mistakenly leading someone on.

If you need more advice on how to deal with Mercury in retrograde this month, we’ve compiled a handy guide based on each Zodiac sign…

How to deal with Mercury in retrograde based on your star sign

Aries: you should work alone on a new project or idea as you’ll need more patience in relationships, whether with friends or colleagues. Spell check all important emails and be patient and considerate when communicating with others.

Taurus: take stock of your work and career and plot new ways to take back control over your future. Also consider your finances and new ways to manage your money.

Gemini: consider your communication style and ways to work more cohesively with others – don’t be afraid to be introspective and take time to respond to messages and emails.

Cancer: consider your hopes and ambitions in your romantic life and plot new ways to manifest a new relationship or encourage an existing one, rather than going back to an ex.

Leo: try to communicate with more emotional intelligence, and consider the ways that you interact with others in your personal and professional life, and in turn your social life will flourish.

Virgo: prioritise self-care and ways to improve your mental health through daily habits and time off. Don’t agree to every social invite or you may feel burnt out.

Libra: if you have an unfinished home project or a new habit you’ve been meaning to start, this is a good time to revive it. Be alert for communication mishaps or changes in schedule if you’re planning to travel.

Scorpio: it’s time to consider your living environment – whether you want to move house, redecorate or change furniture around. Scorpios are also warned to keep an eye on their bank account.

Sagittarius: think about the wider community and ways you can enrich it, plus try to listen more intently to the concerns or worries of loved ones.

Capricorn: you should consider your finances and try to anticipate upcoming expenses then make a plan accordingly. Try to remain calm for an increased workload and schedule some self-care.

Aquarius: it’s time for some self-growth, so ponder the greatest strengths and weaknesses you offer as a friend and relative, plus any passions you feel are missing in your life.

Pisces: you’ll feel particularly spiritual, so take time to dream about your future and what you want to achieve. Try not to move house or make any major purchases during this time as they could prove risky.

