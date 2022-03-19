Frankie Bridge is the ultimate It-girl in chic skiwear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is never too shy to share her best looks with fans. Her go-to midi dresses, eye-catching co-ords and frilly ensembles enthrall her fashion followers. Now, the Loose Women star is adding another genre into her extensive fashion vocabulary – skiwear.

Frankie jetted off to the Swiss mountains with her husband Wayne this week for a romantic getaway. The 33-year-old is an avid snowboarder and debuted some must-see skiwear looks throughout the trip, including a stunning baby pink ski jacket that we can't get enough of.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge runs into trouble on the top of a mountain

The former singer looked incredible in the candy pink oversized snow jacket, with practical hood and zip-up detailing. She paired the item with some sleek black snowboard trousers, mittens and a matching helmet.

The star shielded her face from the glistening snow with a pair of blue and yellow-tinted goggles and wore her caramel hair down.

Frankie looked pretty in pink

Frankie also sported a black ski jacket and pink beanie look which was in-keeping with her colour scheme throughout the holiday. In a sweet couple's picture shared with social media followers, Frankie donned the look, captioning the post: "Sometimes Mum and Dad… just need to be Husband and Wife #love #snowboarding."

Frankie and Wayne enjoyed a romantic mountain getaway

Fans adored Frankie's affectionate display. "Literally my fav couple #couplegoals," penned one fan, while another added: "So stunning!" A third agreed, saying: "Love you two."

Frankie is an avid snowboarder

Planning a ski holiday and want to revamp your winter wardrobe? Add a touch of pink to your skiing attire with Superdry's colour block ski jacket in pink, white and black and emulate Frankie's fabulous look.

Pink Ski Jacket, £139, Superdry

Featuring a zip and popper fastening, headphone routing and many pockets, this item is incredibly versatile and one hundred percent waterproof for snowy days on the slopes.

Team the jacket with some slimming black ski trousers and white moon boots for the ultimate après look. For a more action-packed aesthetic, accessorise with a mini black backpack for all your skiing essentials.

Frankie's style knows no boundaries. She recently sported a striking yellow two-piece with some seriously eye-catching ruffles in a photo shared to Instagram. She shared several other looks including several pretty floral frocks, proving that she can rock both sassy and sporty outfits.

