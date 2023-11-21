Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are dealing with difficult news as they grieve their good friend, Rosalynn Carter, who passed away at the age of 96 on Sunday.

Garth addressed the passing of the former First Lady at a press conference promoting his Nashville venue, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk.

The country music star recognized that it'll be especially difficult for Jimmy Carter, and said: "They were inseparable. It’s gonna be tough."

Garth and Trisha built a bond with the couple over the years due to their work with Habitat for Humanity.

They built many projects together and Garth spoke passionately about what Rosalyn taught them. "Miss Yearwood called Rosalynn Carter her 'quiet warrior,'" he recalled.

"What she says is very quiet, yet very powerful. And what she taught Miss Yearwood — what she teaches us all — is the lion doesn't have to roar.

"And the statement doesn’t have to be more than a few words to get your point across. She was great at that, and everyone loved her for that."

Garth added: "A light has gone out that kind of shines on how we should treat each other. But if we all pick that light up, maybe that light can grow."

Her death has made Garth appreciate everything he has and told People: "Right now, all eyes are on Miss Rosalynn and especially President Carter, so I'm just thankful that I have 'the Queen,'" he said referring to his nickname for Trisha.

"Forgive me for saying this, but I see a lot of our future in the way [the Carters] acted with each other.

"I can't imagine living life without Miss Yearwood, so I don't know how President Carter is gonna do it."

The foursome had been friends for over a decade and when they rang in their 75th wedding anniversary, they had kind words for their friends.

Garth said: "They’ve inspired us in a lot of ways, in the ways you expect: humanity, humbleness, work ethic, but they’ve also inspired us by their example as husband and wife.

Trisha added: "They're just the example of who you want to be." Garth also opened up on Monday during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show when asked what he was grateful for this Thanksgiving.

"When it comes to the future, you know, I think what you're grateful for is just one more day of getting to do this," he said.

"What I'd love to say is: The day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me. And I'd love for the queen to be around me."

