Savannah Guthrie has left New York City for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and on Thursday August 22 gave fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes of the important new role she had taken on.

The news anchor has been reporting from the DNC and on Thursday morning she joined Hoda Kotb, who was in the studio, to share rare details and give Today Show viewers a look into what they can expect from the evening's event. Watch the video here:

Watch as Savannah Guthrie takes fans behind-the-scenes of DNC during Today Show absence

Savannah stood stage right, where the podium position is placed and where the DNC leadership, timekeepers and others sit, and she revealed a peek into backstage where guest presenters wait before walking out on stage for their moment, joking that the night before there had been a "log jam" because former President Bill Clinton went "off script" and spoke for more than 30 minutes, 15 minutes over his dedicated time slot.

The Today Show star also shared a look at the thousands of red, white and blue balloons that were waiting in nets on the ceiling – they will fall for when Kamala Harris accepts the nomination – before also revealing the snack basket of Chips Ahoy and Doritos to keep those working the event going.

© NDZ/Star Max Savannah usually hosts Today with Hoda Kotb

The 2024 DNC saw powerful speeches from former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, Transport Secretary Pete Buttegeig and the 2024 Vice President nominee, Tim Walz.

Thursday's event will see speeches from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

© Chip Somodevilla Former first lady Michelle Obama was among those who spoke at the 2024 DNC

The Chicks will perform the national anthem and it has been reported that Pink will take to the stage for a raucous performance before Kamala accepts the nomination, 74 days out from election day.

Savannah's absence from the studio comes after she also took the past week off to spend time with her family before her children return to school.

© Instagram Savannah was missing from Today to celebrate her daughter Vale's birthday

Her eldest daughter Vale also celebrated her 11th birthday, and the TV star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter, sharing a number of photos of them together throughout the years.

In the caption, she sweetly wrote: "Ten years of this magical girl - my whole heart and soul. Happy birthday dearest Vale!"

Savannah has enjoyed the summer with her family – she is also mom to son Charles, seven, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman – and even flew them out to France to watch the Paris Olympics, which she was co-hosting for NBC along with her Today Show co-stars.

