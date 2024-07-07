Inside Gilmerton House: Matthew Kinloch and Johanna Squiban's Scottish estate that's played host to the Beckhams

Set amid the splendour of North Berwick's countryside, Gilmerton House makes quite the impression. The ten-bedroom Georgian property has been transformed into one of Scotland's most exclusive luxury hideaways, boasting 1,000 acres of grounds including ancient woodland, modern amenities and access to outdoor pursuits.

But when HELLO! catches up with current occupants Matthew Kinloch and Johanna Squiban, it's immediately clear the Gilmerton estate is more than a sumptuous country retreat. It's also a beautiful family home that has been lovingly restored by a team of workers including 33-year-old Matthew – who trained as a plumber – and his father Sir David, the 13th Baronet Kinloch of Gilmerton.

HIDDEN PARADISE

And as Matthew and Jo, 32, pose for photographs inside the magnificent property, their enthusiasm about what they have created is infectious. "Gilmerton is warm and welcoming and the grounds are incredible and offer total privacy," says Matthew, who has lived here since he was born. "You're surrounded by beautiful trees all the way round. No one can see in and that's very appealing if you want to get away from it all."

Gilmerton's picturesque reputation has also been enhanced by some of its celebrity guests. Hollywood stars Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany married there in 2003 and it is regularly hired out by PGA tour golfers, with Europe's Ryder Cup team recently hosting a barbecue in the grounds.

Ronan and Storm Keating have also experienced the magic of Gilmerton, along with David and Victoria Beckham – in fact, David was so impressed with Gilmerton he returned to shoot an advert for his Haig Club whisky brand.

"The Beckhams stayed here after hearing about the house from a mutual friend," Matthew tells us. "I guess it was because we are quite exclusive and not the easiest house to find."

NEW BEGINNINGS

Matthew and Jo have been living in an apartment within the main house, but are about to move into a newly renovated home within Gilmerton's walls as they are currently expecting their biggest joint project together: their first child, a boy, due at the end of July. Their breathtaking home may play a key role in this joyful event, too.

"As it's the middle of summer, we might do it in the garden in a birthing pool," Jo says. The mum-to-be grew up in Brittany in France and the grounds are her favourite place.

"I love the outside – it's where I feel most at ease. I'm always outside with my dog Alfie. I just love the light and everything is so beautiful." She and Matthew first met in Edinburgh nearly six years ago, where she was studying for a master’s degree in diagnostic radiography. She postponed plans to return to France to stay with Matthew and moved into Gilmerton just before the Covid pandemic.

Although they are not yet engaged, they plan to marry on the estate one day. The couple, who renovated the mansion with new bathrooms and kitchens themselves, will maintain family accommodation in an apartment on the north side of the main house, which is often used by Matthew's father, who is passionate about maintaining the ancient woodland.

"It's still very much a family home," Matthew tells us. "We haven't been staying in the main house for a good wee while now, since my Mum and Dad first started doing events.

"Back then, it was a bit more low-key. Guests shared the house and meals with us and that worked really well. But now we really need it to work for us and the estate needs to pay for itself. So when guests come to stay, the house is exclusive to them."

HOME OF HISTORY

Gilmerton was purchased by Sir Francis Kinloch– later to be named Lord Provost of Edinburgh– in 1655, with the main house built some time in the 1750s. Sir David inherited the estate more than three centuries later and was determined to change it from the gloomy home in which he'd spent his childhood.

With one eye firmly on its history – the original architecture was maintained and the historical furniture has been restored – the property boasts contemporary amenities and modern bathrooms. The main house sleeps 20 people in ten bedrooms and also has ten bathrooms, eight of which are en suite, while the lodge has three bedrooms and bathrooms.

Temporary residents can roam the ancient woodland, visiting the walled garden, or take a turn on the driving range on the front lawn. Outdoor sports such as clay pigeon shooting and archery are also on offer and guests can relax in front of a myriad of fireplaces in the main house. There’s also time with labrador Alfie, who is regarded as the mascot of Gilmerton.

"He's got his own step in the courtyard where he checks everything out," says Jo. "He's loved by the guests, who sometimes ask if they can play with him in the garden." However, Gilmerton hasn't always been so idyllic.

"When my dad inherited the house, it was in tatters," Matthew says. "All the walls were peeling and it was cold. So he put in a wood-burning boiler system and my mum did an amazing job of making it a lovely family home."

HELPING THE ESTATE SURVIVE

When he was young, his parents were approached by a business that wanted to host a retreat at Gilmerton as it was close to Muirfield golf course. As the property needed to be modernised, the company requested part of its upfront payment be used to upgrade the estate before the stay.

"My parents did that and probably thought they needed to keep doing it," Matthew says. "It was born out of a necessity as well – it’s an expensive house to keep running. Doing what we do now is a way for the house to survive, but it’s also a way for it to be used."

The renovations continue to this day and Gilmerton now boasts a billiards room, three drawing rooms – one of which contains a piano – a gym and a music room, which is Matthew’s favourite. Featuring a rococo ceiling and antique wood panels, it was originally the site of many balls, but is now where whisky tasting and big functions are held.

The property is the perfect blend of old-world traditions with a modern twist and the Kinloch family's handiwork has been integral. Matthew was an obvious choice to help out with the renovations, Jo says. "He doesn't have the fear of starting something new. He will do the research and watch videos explaining how to do things.

"He has also done the shed, the whole gym, everything I've asked for– and I ask for a lot! Nothing stops him, he just does it." Matthew adds: "When I qualified [as a plumber], I started my own business and my first job was doing all the bathrooms in the house.

"My dad did the boiler, too. He's one of the most hands-on people you'll ever meet and hopefully I've taken after him. A big reason the estate's been able to survive is because he fixed everything himself. He's 73 now and is like: 'What can I do next?'"

HELPING OTHERS

Sir David and Lady Kinloch have also helped create the Growing Matterscharity within the walled garden, to encourage people suffering from social isolation to garden and foster new friendships. As for Jo, she has started her own fashion label, Cache Coeur by Jo, designing clothes that are produced by a friend in Provence. She officially launched it in May with a small show inside the estate’s Laundry House.

"It was very successful," she says."I’m looking forward to more collaborations." She also enjoys entertaining, planning parties for landmark celebrations and annual family reunions, and whipping up her signature boeuf bourguignon on the Aga for dinner parties.

"It's something I love to do," she says. "Whenever the house is free, we take the chance to do it." There will soon be more special occasions when they become parents. "We're so excited and want him to have the best education and opportunities," says Jo. "We want our son to try everything – music, sports, travelling. We’re kids ourselves so we're going to share every step of parenthood with him."

Meanwhile, Matthew is thinking about a new stage of renovations on the estate. "I'm always striving to make it better," he says. "I'm looking forward to renovating the driving range and I want to do a light refurb on the top-floor attic. A tennis court is on the list for sure, and then some sort of spa facility. "I need to slow down, but I want to do it all."

Visit gilmertonhouse.com and cachecoeurbyjo.com. Growing Matters walled garden has an open day on 1 September; visit growingmatters.org.uk.