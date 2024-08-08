Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is Vinesh Phogat? Indian wrestler's heartbreaking Olympic disqualification and retirement amid medal appeal
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
India's Vinesh Vinesh celebrates her win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semi-final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 6, 2024.© Getty Images

Who is Vinesh Phogat? Indian wrestler's heartbreaking Olympic disqualification and retirement amid medal appeal

The Indian Olympian announced her apparent retirement a day after her disqualification

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
22 minutes ago
Share this:

The Indian Olympics delegation is heartbroken over the recent disqualification of Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler poised to make history for the country.

The 29-year-old had made it all the way to the finals of the 50kg women's freestyle category and, if victorious against Team U.S.A.'s Sarah Hildebrandt, would've become the first Indian female athlete to win an Olympic gold in any event.

Her sudden removal from the game, and her seeming retirement announcement on social media just hours later, has stirred an outcry from fans of the sport and those watching the Games worldwide as well.

Vinesh Vinesh of Team India (red) celebrates victory against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Team Cuba (blue) during the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinal on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Vinesh Phogat's disqualification has resulted in backlash and heartbreak among the wrestling community

Here's what we know about Vinesh, her Olympics journey, and what her team's new appeal can do for her standing…

Who is Vinesh Phogat?

The freestyle wrestler is a notable name among Indian athletes, thanks to the fame of her family and her prowess in the ring. She comes from the Phogat family of wrestlers, with her sister Priyanka and her cousins Geeta, Ritu, and Babita all being wrestlers as well.

TOPSHOT - Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (C) with others are detained by the police while attempting to march to India's new parliament, just as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, the wrestling federation chief, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation, in New Delhi on May 28, 2023© Getty Images
Vinesh's protests against the Indian Wrestling Federation garnered significant attention in 2023

Most notably, her cousins Geeta and Babita were immortalized thanks to their portrayal in the Bollywood film Dangal (2016), which was an international sensation and remains one of the highest grossing Hindi language movies of all time.

MORE: Inside Noah Lyles' life away from cameras

She began her professional wrestling career in 2013 and has won three Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, two Bronze medals at the World Championships, and several other awards at other international meets. She is a three-time Olympian, having competed before in 2016 and 2021.

Vinesh Phogat and husband Somvir Rathee take a selfie, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Since 2018, she has been married to fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee

Since 2018, she has been married to fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, whom she met when they worked for the Indian Railways. She was also one of the most notable members of the 2023 protests against Indian Wrestling Federation's then-president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after several female wrestlers came forward with cases of sexual harassment.

Why was she disqualified?

Vinesh made headlines when she defeated reigning world and Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in her opening Paris Olympics bout, who had not conceded a single point in Tokyo and had not been defeated by a non-Japanese opponent.

Yui Susaki of Team Japan and Vinesh Vinesh of Team India react during the Women's Freestyle 68kg Repechage match between Yui Susaki of Team Japan and Vinesh Vinesh of Team India on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images
The Olympian made history with her win over Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki

She continued her strong run all the way to the gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt, but was disqualified just before the final because she came up as a mere 100 grams overweight (3.5 ounces) for the 50kg bout.

MORE: Inside Katarina Johnson-Thompson's private life: from star athlete partner to family tragedy

Her team tried several methods to keep her weight off, after competing in the 53kg bout in Tokyo, which included cutting her hair, spending extended periods of time in the sauna, and even reportedly removing blood.

Vinesh Vinesh of Team India react during the Women's Freestyle 68kg Repechage match between Yui Susaki of Team Japan and Vinesh Vinesh of Team India on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images
She was disqualified from the Games after coming up 100 grams overweight for her category

Her disqualification meant that Yusneylys Guzmán of Cuba, who had been defeated by Vinesh in the semi-finals, took her place in the gold medal bout. She ended up winning the silver as the American wrestler took gold.

Did she retire?

Just one day after the heartbreaking end to her Olympic journey, the athlete took to X with a statement in Hindi seemingly announcing her immediate retirement from the sport.

Vinesh Phogat of Team India celebrates after defeating Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don of Team Sri Lanka during the Women's Wrestling Freestyle 53 kg Nordic match on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Coventry Arena on August 06, 2022 on the Coventry, England.© Getty Images
The star announced her immediate retirement from the sport just one day later

It reads: "Wrestling won, and I lost. Forgive me, your dream, my courage are all broken. I don't have any more strength. Goodbye wrestling, 2001-2024. I will remain indebted to you all, forgiveness!"

Can her appeal change things?

Soon after the disqualification, Vinesh and her team filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport that she be allowed to compete in the final, but the CAS immediately rejected the request.

MORE: Why Simone Biles didn't celebrate her Paris Olympics success with her husband and family

Within 24 hours, they responded with a second appeal, asking her to be awarded with a joint silver medal, contending that she made it to the final fairly, and was within the weight limit on the first day of the women's 50kg bouts.

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of Team United States celebrates with the United States flag following victory in the Wrestling Womenâs Freestyle 50kg Gold Medal match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Team Cuba on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Team U.S.A.'s Sarah Hildebrandt won the gold, and if successful, Vinesh's appeal would grant her a shared silver

As of writing, the CAS has accepted Vinesh's latest appeal and is scheduling a hearing for tomorrow, August 9, in Paris. While the hearings and subsequent decision could take days, even weeks, if successful, the wrestler will share the silver with Cuba's Yusneylys, closing out her wrestling career with her very first Olympic medal.

Other Topics

More News

See more

Read More