Why everyone's talking about the Rapture prediction happening this week

If your TikTok feed is anything like mine, then you have heard that the Rapture is predicted to happen today. Today! Of all days. An unusually warm Tuesday in September. It could also happen tomorrow…the prediction is murky and feels more like a Parks and Recreation sketch than a reality. Anyways, what is the Rapture? And why is everyone talking about it? A viral video of a South Africa preacher, Joshua Mhlakela, predicting the Rapture has taken over social media, sparked fear in some, and others believing that the end of the world is finally upon us.

Three months ago, Joshua shared his Rapture prediction to YouTube during a CENTTWINZ podcast episode, claiming that the end of times are upon us and that the Second Coming of Jesus will take place today, Tuesday, September 23 or Wednesday, September 24. He told his viewers: "Whether you are ready or not…God took me to see the future." Joshua is not a recognized pastor or priest in any Christian church, as he explained on the podcast: "I'm just a simple person, I'm not an apostle, I'm not a pastor, I'm not a bishop."

© Getty Images Yesterday, there were more than 290,000 posts under the #Rapture hashtag

Over the past week, Joshua's claims have gone majorly viral across the internet. #RaptureTok has thousands of videos attached to it, some from believers and many more from those making fun of the prediction. One TikTok creator, @tenhourscreentime, dove into #RaptureTok to find out what is actually happening. In a video now viewed 72.6k times, they explained: "The Christian side of TikTok took [Joshua's prediction] very literally."

They continued: "I thought this was all satirical, but [it] turns out people are genuinely in panic about their possessions, their pets. People are even selling their cars!" Now, to be fair, I haven't seen these videos. My for you page – a.k.a. FYP – is littered with jokes, people making tin foil hats to hide from the Rapture, and in shock that many are fully bought into these predictions.

© Getty Images Some Christians also thought end of the world was in 2012

One TikToker – @sonj779 – has shared multiple videos on "Rapture Trip Tips," which have garnered tens of thousands of views. Her posts have led to confusion over whether it's satire or truth. In one of her tips, she urges people to buy new underwear before the Rapture, arguing that the last impression of you should not be your old underwear.

What is the Rapture?

Per Defector, the Rapture is a belief system held by many American Evangelicals who believe that all Christians on Earth – both alive and dead – will be taken to Heaven to be with Jesus Christ. It is loosely based on a section of a Bible verse. In 1 Thessalonians 4, it is written: "According to the Lord's word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep."

© Getty Images The term "Rapture" does not appear in the Bible

Basically, American Evangelicals believe that the second coming of Jesus Christ will come down to Earth, declare a Rapture, and bring all the "good" Christians to Heaven. Preacher Joshua firmly believes this will occur today…or tomorrow as it also coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish Feast of Trumpets – trumpets are also a major part of Thessalonians.

So, will TikTok be right? Are we being Raptured today? Or tomorrow? I can't help but attribute this all to the Parks and Recreation episode where the doomsday cult, the Reasonabilists, who believe in an alien god named Zorp, predict the world is coming to an end and need to reserve a park for their celebration. After the world does not, in fact, one cult member tells Leslie Knope: "I made some crucial errors. The actual end of the world is May 19th."

© Danny Feld/NBC via Getty Images In season 4, Leslie has to work with a cult that believes the end of the world is coming

Leslie looks for park openings, noting "On the 19th, we can't give you the park." The cult member responds: "I misspoke. Yeah, it's May 20th." Leslie confirms with her calendar: "That is free" and types: "End of world. May 20th."

Anyways, hail Zorp and godspeed with the Rapture!