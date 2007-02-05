ROYAL RUGBY FANS CHEER ON THEIR TEAMS

It was a sporting weekend for the House of Windsor as young royals Prince William, Prince Harry and Zara Phillips took their places in the stands to cheer on their rugby teams. While Zara and Harry saw England romp to victory over Scotland at Twickenham, William travelled to Cardiff to watch Wales take on Ireland.



For William, a self-confessed rugby fan, the visit to the Millennium Stadium brought a walk down memory lane. The 24-year-old laughed as he spotted a photo taken at the Welsh capital's former stadium, Cardiff Arms Park, of himself as a nine-year-old proudly sporting a Wales scarf. "Can you tell the difference?" Wills joked with the photographers. "I was far better looking then!"



The Prince, who was making his first appearance as vice royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, toured the ground before watching the game. William impressed his fellow spectators with his obvious love of the game, with Wales Under 20 player Bradley Davies noting "I could tell how much he likes rugby. It's great that he's the vice royal patron as he's so enthusiastic about it."



William wasn't the only one getting into the spirit of the game. Zara, watching her beau Mike Tindall winning his 50th cap for England, jumped for joy as his team stormed to victory. And sports mad Prince Harry, who has coached children in the game as a volunteer with the Rugby Football Union, also looked to be enjoying the Twickenham action, laughing and chatting with friends while cheering on England.