Will Prince William reunite with Prince Harry during brief UK visit this week? Details

The Prince of Wales has a big week ahead of him, and it has nothing to do with his brother Prince Harry's visit to London on Wednesday.

Towards the end of the week, Prince William will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall. He will carry out engagements in Newquay on Thursday and the Isles of Scilly the next day.

Many royal watchers have been left wondering whether the two brothers - whose relationship has been strained in recent years - will be expected to meet.

According to The Times, it is understood William, 41, has no plans to see his brother Harry, and will instead be in Windsor to conduct an investiture.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be in London for a Thanksgiving service held at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games which he founded in 2014.

The celebration also happens to be on the same day Buckingham Palace is set to play host to The King's Garden Party - the first of the season.

The upcoming visit will mark the first time Harry, 39, has travelled to the UK since flying over to see his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis in February. The trip was less than 24 hours after Buckingham Palace made the announcement about the King's health.

The short reunion was the first meaningful time father and son had spent together since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Prince William will reportedly increase his diary of public engagements over the next two months before his children go on summer holiday in July and August.

The Prince of Wales has prioritised caring for his wife Princess Kate as she continues with her course of preventative chemotherapy and recuperation at home in Windsor.