Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship through the years in pictures The royal brothers were once very close

Prince William and Prince Harry once shared an unbreakable bond. The royal brothers supported one another through the loss of their mother, Princess Diana, carried out fun joint engagements and were each other's best man at their respective weddings.

In recent years, their relationship has become fractured, however, with Harry first addressing rumours that there were tensions between him and his older brother during Tom Bradby's 2019 documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

WATCH: Look back at William and Harry's best brother moments

Loading the player...

When asked by the reporter at the time whether there was any truth to the reports, the Duke said "inevitably stuff happens" but that there was little truth to the speculation, saying: "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Harry added of William: "We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy, but I love him dearly."

LIVE: Exclusive first look as Prince Harry's Spare book goes on sale

But tensions deepened in early 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step back as senior royals, with Harry later claiming in his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries that William screamed and shouted at him during the Sandringham summit.

The Sussexes made a number of claims against the royal family in their 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, including accusations of racism.

BREAKING: Royal family's reaction to Prince Harry's shock claims in Spare revealed

Leaked extracts of Harry's memoir, Spare, also detail a physical altercation between him and William at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

The brothers were last reunited publicly together at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September.

Whether William and Harry will one day reconcile their relationship remains to be seen, but take a look back at the brothers together in happier times...

Prince William and Prince Harry's bond never looked closer than on Harry's wedding day in May 2018. William served as his best man and appeared to do a great job as he kept Harry smiling while waiting for his bride to walk down the aisle at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Prince William was really earning his best man stripes as he accompanied Harry on a walkabout to meet members of the public in Windsor ahead of his wedding. This photo of them examining a little teddy bear is just too adorable!

A wonderful landmark moment for Prince Harry in 2018 as he spent his first Christmas as a married man. Harry and his new bride Meghan were joined by William and Kate and then-Prince Charles for the Christmas Day church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate. It looks like a great laugh was had by all!

The brothers shared a sweet bond from a young age, with Princess Diana encouraging her sons to look out for one another. Here, a young William and baby Harry can be seen playing the piano at their Kensington Palace home in 1985.

This photo just screams mischief! The royal brothers attended the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre in April 2018 – and judging by the smirk on William's face, Harry must have said something funny…

Prince Harry walked nervous groom Prince William to the altar on his 2011 wedding day.

A double-denim moment during their family visit to Canada in 1991.

The brothers, dressed in the uniform of the Parachute Regiment, were just like any other little boys their age as they played on a slide in their family garden in 1986.

As her sons grew older, Diana let them experience ordinary things such as trips to McDonalds and theme parks, like Thorpe Park.

The royal brothers proved that they were a fearless duo when they held on to an African rock python in Botswana.

Friendly competition! William and Harry proved that there is still love between them with a friendly handshake after competing against each other in the Sentebale Polo Cup polo match at Coworth Park.

Game time madness! England fan Harry and Wales supporter Will looked like they were sharing some friendly banter as their rival teams went head-to-head during the Rugby World Cup.

Little Harry climbed on his older brother's shoulders with the help of their father Charles.

With his big brother by his side, Prince Harry was ready for his first day of school in 1989.

Harry continued his supporting role next to bride Kate's sister Pippa on his older brother's wedding day.

Mother's boys! William and Harry shared a special moment with mum Diana during a trip to Scotland.

Prince William led the way during a ski trip with Prince Harry – and their little cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – during a 1995 ski trip to Switzerland.

In April 2016, Harry and William tried out light sabers during a tour of the Star Wars set at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, England.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

Kate was left in the dust as William and Harry went head to head during a Marathon Training Day with Team Heads Together at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on February 5, 2017 in London.

Prince Harry might be known as the jokester of the two, but here it's Prince William who caused his brother to crack up during the London Marathon in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.