Prince Frederik pays a three-day visit to the Asian country to mark 40 years of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Mongolia
Photo: © Rex
The athletic prince tries his hand out at archery, one of the "manly sports" of the country, best known for its legendary leader Genghis Khan
Photo: © Rex
23 AUGUST 2008
After his time watching the Beijing Olympics, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark enjoyed sport of a different kind as he paid a visit to Mongolia this week.
Visiting the far-flung Asian state on a three-day trip, the 40-year-old was guest of honour at a mini-sports festival just outside the capital Ulan Bator.
The handsome prince handed out the medals at the fiercely contested championships and even had a try at archery – one of Mongolia's ancient "manly sports". After his time as a spectator in China, Frederik no doubt relished the occasion.
The Danish heir also took in a herdsman's cottage, where he was treated to traditional foods and drinks.
After his fascinating visit, Frederik was flying back to Beijing and then jetting off to Australia, to join his beautiful family for their summer holiday.