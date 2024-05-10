Princess Anne looks so smart in unexpected flares and loafers

Princess Anne was spotted on Thursday enjoying a low-key public engagement in Portsmouth with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence and she looked as stylish as ever.

The Princess Royal, 73, looked elegant in a pair of flared trousers which marked a notable departure from her usual skirt-suit looks. Her flares were made from a textured fabric for added interest and on the bottom half, were paired with a pair of chic patent loafers.



© Shutterstock Patron of the National Museum of The Royal Navy, Princess Anne, visits the HMS Victory

Adding to the tailored look was the Princess' fitted jacket which featured three off-centre buttons to keep the garment done up. Underneath she slipped on a patterned shirt with an open collar neckline.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne rocked fitted flares

To accessorise, King Charles' sister carried one of her go-to black leather crossbody bags slung over one shoulder and popped on a gold chain necklace.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne swapped her elegant fascinator for a hard hat

As per her usual style, Anne rounded off her look with a timeless brooch. For this occasion, she chose a dainty number in the shape of a crown which is almost identical to the Royal Navy and Merchant Services Gold and Pearl Nautical Crown Sweetheart brooch.

The most unexpected accessory of all was the mother-of-two's hard hat! After all, she was visiting the HMS Victory Conservation Project at HM Naval Base.

© Shutterstock Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence joined Princess Anne

Princess Anne's recent fashion choices

The outing in Hampshire with her husband comes just days after the Princess made an appearance at King Charles' garden party at Buckingham Palace which welcomed over 800 members of the public to celebrate the creative industries.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Zara Tindall's mother opted for a vibrant look which was perfect for the spring sunshine. She wowed in a vivid cobalt blue cropped jacket that featured four gold buttons down the front.

Anne teamed the jacket with a mid-length dress with a pencil skirt that was covered in bright blue and green flowers with a watercolour effect. She teamed the look with a vibrant blue fascinator with floral and feather detailing, a triple string of pearls, and navy gloves.

© Getty Princess Anne wowed in cobalt blue

Before that, the Princess was spotted in her element surrounded by horses during a visit to Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association in Saanichton, Canada.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne visits with Elliot Burns while he rides Bangsi during a demonstration at the Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association

Prince William's aunt wrapped up warm in her Olympic anorak and a cream scarf as part of a three-engagement day which also included unveiling a plaque to commemorate her late mother Queen Elizabeth.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne greets Government House volunteers before unveiling a plaque to commemorate her late mother

Her third engagement of the day involved a very different outfit. The royal popped on her military uniform as she conducted a royal salute before members of the Royal Canadian Navy during the Battle of the Atlantic service.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members during a ceremony at British Columbia's legislature cenotaph

The service was held in front of the cenotaph at the legislature in Victoria.