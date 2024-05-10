Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne looks so smart in unexpected flares and loafers
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Anne looks so smart in unexpected flares and loafers

No one expected to see the Princess Royal in a hard hat  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Anne was spotted on Thursday enjoying a low-key public engagement in Portsmouth with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence and she looked as stylish as ever.

The Princess Royal, 73, looked elegant in a pair of flared trousers which marked a notable departure from her usual skirt-suit looks. Her flares were made from a textured fabric for added interest and on the bottom half, were paired with a pair of chic patent loafers.

Princess Anne visits the HMS Victory in hard hat© Shutterstock
Patron of the National Museum of The Royal Navy, Princess Anne, visits the HMS Victory

Adding to the tailored look was the Princess' fitted jacket which featured three off-centre buttons to keep the garment done up. Underneath she slipped on a patterned shirt with an open collar neckline. 

Princess Anne in fitted flares and hard hat© Shutterstock
Princess Anne rocked fitted flares

To accessorise, King Charles' sister carried one of her go-to black leather crossbody bags slung over one shoulder and popped on a gold chain necklace. 

Princess Anne on construction site in hard hat© Shutterstock
Princess Anne swapped her elegant fascinator for a hard hat

As per her usual style, Anne rounded off her look with a timeless brooch. For this occasion, she chose a dainty number in the shape of a crown which is almost identical to the Royal Navy and Merchant Services Gold and Pearl Nautical Crown Sweetheart brooch.

The most unexpected accessory of all was the mother-of-two's hard hat! After all, she was visiting the HMS Victory Conservation Project at HM Naval Base.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in suit and hard hat© Shutterstock
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence joined Princess Anne

Princess Anne's recent fashion choices

The outing in Hampshire with her husband comes just days after the Princess made an appearance at King Charles' garden party at Buckingham Palace which welcomed over 800 members of the public to celebrate the creative industries. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester© Getty
King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Zara Tindall's mother opted for a vibrant look which was perfect for the spring sunshine. She wowed in a vivid cobalt blue cropped jacket that featured four gold buttons down the front. 

Anne teamed the jacket with a mid-length dress with a pencil skirt that was covered in bright blue and green flowers with a watercolour effect. She teamed the look with a vibrant blue fascinator with floral and feather detailing, a triple string of pearls, and navy gloves. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in soft pink with Prince Edward and Princess Anne© Getty
Princess Anne wowed in cobalt blue

Before that, the Princess was spotted in her element surrounded by horses during a visit to Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association in Saanichton, Canada.

Princess Anne with small boy on horse© Shutterstock
Princess Anne visits with Elliot Burns while he rides Bangsi during a demonstration at the Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association

Prince William's aunt wrapped up warm in her Olympic anorak and a cream scarf as part of a three-engagement day which also included unveiling a plaque to commemorate her late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Anne speaking to Government House volunteers© Shutterstock
Princess Anne greets Government House volunteers before unveiling a plaque to commemorate her late mother

Her third engagement of the day involved a very different outfit. The royal popped on her military uniform as she conducted a royal salute before members of the Royal Canadian Navy during the Battle of the Atlantic service. 

Princess Anne saluting in uniform© Shutterstock
Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members during a ceremony at British Columbia's legislature cenotaph

DISCOVER: Princess Anne is immaculate in fitted suit with silky shirt

The service was held in front of the cenotaph at the legislature in Victoria.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more