A Right Royal Return: Prince Harry’s return to the UK explored

Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast! This week, we're discussing Prince Harry's trip to the UK - where he was welcomed with open arms by his Invictus Family… but not so much by his royal dad and brother.

Harry has been somewhat estranged from the royal family since the release of his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare, and although the Duke of Sussex offered them both tickets to the event, neither attended. Both the King and the Prince of Wales were also busy with their own events from the day - but Harry looked thrilled to be joined by his maternal aunt and uncle for the special occasion.

In the podcast, our hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are joined by HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, who chatted all about the Duke of Sussex’s visit, as well as ITV News’s Chris Ship, who will also be discussing Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria!

© Alamy Harry and Meghan were given quite the welcome in Nigeria

During the episode, we’ll also be discussing King Charles’ return to royal duties after undergoing cancer treatment, and how it hints at positive news regarding his diagnosis. Also, it’s a busy week for Prince William, who will be heading out for his first overnight work stay since Kate’s surgery and subsequent preventative cancer treatment. Listen to the episode above now!