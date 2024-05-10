Duchess Sophie is endlessly elegant in cinched florals and must-see heels

The Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted at an event on Thursday night to support the skin charity Debra UK and she looked immaculate.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing the 'Allover Exotic Floral-Print Silk Dress in Navy' from Etro. the garment was of a shin-skimming length and featured an oversized floral print using bright yellow and pops of pink.

© Instagram / @thebrotherstrust Duchess Sophie wore an Etro dress

The dress also featured a round neckline and ruched capped sleeves, characteristic of any perfect tea dress. Her look nipped in at the waist and was paired with a pair of ivory satin kitten heels which had trendy bow detail adorning the toes and a slingback.

Accessorising Prince Edward's wife's look was a handful of simple gold jewels including a pendant necklace and a pair of drop earrings. As always, her hair was styled in a light and bouncy blowdry and her makeup as kept natural.

© Instagram / @thebrotherstrust Duchess Sophie wore the most elegant heels

The Duchess attended the Debra UK charity event in her role as patron. The charity is the national charity for people living with the painful genetic skin blistering condition, epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Captioning a set of photos posted to Instagram by The Brother's Trust, an organisation that amplifies the work of underrepresented charities, to mark the event was a message about Sophie's attendance.

© Getty Duchess Sophie is a patron of Debra UK

"Inspired to hear an impassioned speech by Debra Patron HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh who has been central to gaining a breakthrough into drug repurposing which will dramatically improve patients lives suffering with EB," the charity penned.

Duchess Sophie's recent outings

The outing is the first since the royal's stunning display at the garden party held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. King Charles hosted an afternoon event to celebrate the creative industries where the mother-of-two wowed in a gorgeous Suzannah London silk crepe dress, the 'Fontaine' style.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Her look featured a V-shaped neckline with a tie at the waist to nip in her silhouette. The midi dress was teamed with a gorgeous pleated hat by Jane Taylor London which took her look to the next level and was accommodated by her swish updo.

Sophie also wore a pair of nude heels with subtle sparkly adornments and carried a satin pink clutch.

© Getty Princess Anne wore royal blue

Also in attendance was her sister-in-law Princess Anne. The Princess Royal, 73, looked bold and bright in a cobalt blue cropped jacket over a blue floral midi dress with a pencil skirt.

© Getty Duchess Sophie took part in the carriage driving event

The public engagement came just days after Duchess Sophie spent the week at the Royal Horse Show at Windsor. Her final look of the week was the apt 'The Windsor' navy trench coat from Latham & Taylor which she styled with a cream and navy hat and the 'Lens' earrings from Lucia Odescalchi Jewels as she rode by horse and carriage.