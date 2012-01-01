These days Prince Andrew's former wife is on a much safer financial footing than ten years ago when she faced bancruptcy. Contributing to her new liquidity are lucrative speaking engagements in the States - the latest series of which will reportedly earn her in excess of £500,000 Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Fergie lives American Dream with public speaking engagements



Her speeches cover subjects ranging from co-parenting to being a successful businesswoman. And in them, a pal tells the Daily Mail, Sarah - who at one point owed almost £5 million to the Queen's bankers Coutts - talks about how she changed her life, a reference to the success she's had in turning around her finances.



Contributing to her new financial wellbeing in addition to public speaking commissions is her ten-year role as the face of international healthy eating organisation WeightWatchers, and a signature jewellery line.



For all her business success, the Duchess - who spent the weekend in Spain watching the final of the Gold Cup Polo with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - has always put her role as a mother first.



"For ten years she commuted to America, always making sure she was back at weekends and holidays for her daughters," adds the friend.