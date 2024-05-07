Duke of Westminster and fiancée Olivia Henson make personal outing ahead of wedding – details

The Duke of Westminster will marry his fiancée Olivia Henson in exactly one month, and to mark the approaching big day, the couple joined forces to make several personal outings.

On Tuesday, the lovebirds visited three charities in Chester, the city that will play host to their nuptials next month. All three of the charities are supported by the Westminster Foundation and allowed the Duke and Olivia the opportunity to hear about positive impact that they are making on the community.

The pair looked sunkissed as they walked through Chester city centre with the Duke opting for a a blue shirt and blazer alongside a matching pair of jeans, while Olivia looked magnificent in a white top and a unique pair of trousers that featured a bird design.

During their outing, the pair met representatives from Cheshire Dance, Storyhouse and the Cathedral Music Trust. Their first stop was at Cheshire Dance, which helps children taught outside the mainstream in both Chester, Ellesmere and surrounding villages.

The session which was observed by the Duke and Olivia saw children learning Capoeria, a Brazilian artform that mixes marital arts with dance, acrobatics and music.

The second stop of the day was Studio by Storyhouse, a charity that helps those aged between 14 and 25, who have limited opportunities to connect with others, including young carers and those with poor mental health. The charity provides courses in developing their work skills and their confidence, teamwork and relationship building.

Their final stop was to the Cathedral Music Trust, with the pair sitting in on a Small Sounds session, which provides weekly and free music groups for children aged up to five. The Duke and Olivia also met the Dean of Chester and members of the Cathedral Music team who will perform at their upcoming wedding.

During the trip, the Duke joked: "The next time we'll be here will slightly more nerve-wracking."

He added: "It's so important to me to support young people in Chester. Hearing directly from them and seeing these charitable programmes first hand is the only way we'll learn about the real issues that need addressing and how best to direct our support."

The Duke and Olivia announced their engagement on 23 April 2023, with the pair having dated for two years before the Duke popped the question to his beloved.

"The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson are delighted to announce they are engaged to be married," the pair said in a statement. The couple, who have been together for two years, recently became engaged at the Duke's family home at Eaton Hall in Cheshire. Members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news."

Their wedding is expected to be the event of the summer with many members of the royal family and high society in attendance. While other high-profile weddings have often seen things like the wedding cake and bridal gown shared before the big day, it appears that the groom and bride are keeping these out of the public sphere.