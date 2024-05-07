Princess Beatrice wows in super silky skirt and rarely-worn trainers

It is not every day that you see a British royal in the Big Apple. But Princess Beatrice broke the mold on Monday when she was seen up the Empire State Building.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, looked unrecognisable in such a low-key outfit as she lit the Empire State Building in partnership with Outward Bound. She was seen wearing a khaki green waist-cinching jacket with gold utility buttons down the front and on the pockets from Maje.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a slinky skirt

The Princess styled the green 'Guesna' jacket with the sleeves rolled up and popped on a black slinky satin skirt which was cut to a shin-skimming length to match her black tee.

© Getty Princess Beatrice rocked a khaki jacket from Maje

Unexpectedly, King Charles' niece swapped her go-to statement heels for a pair of flats. Beatrice rocked the 'Cotton Pierre Sneakers in Black and White' from Veja with lilac ankle socks.

© Getty Princess Beatrice lit the Empire State Building

As per her usual daytime style, Princess Eugenie's older sister wore minimal makeup and decided to wear her auburn locks down with loose curls for a casual feel. Beatrice's trip up the Empire State Building was in honour of the historic Empire State Building Rappel.

The royal has been quite the jetsetter of late. Prince William's cousin flew to Saudi Arabia to attend a special meeting hosted by the World Economic Forum.

The mother-of-one wore a never-before-seen dress from Hill House, the 'The Cindra Floral Georgette Dress in Black Ikat' style.

The dress structured shoulders leading to floaty sleeves and had a billowing mid-length skirt with a built-in belt.

The Princess' hair was worn down and seemingly unstyled for a pared-back feel and she wore minimal makeup as she posed for a photograph with Deemah AlYahya, the secretary general for the Digital Cooperation Organization, and Wafa Alobaidat, the founder of the female network Playbook at the World Economy Forum in Riyadh.

The royal was spotted the day before alongside Princess Eugenie, 34, at the Forum. Beatrice debuted another elegant dress, the 'Selma' dress from Sezane which had pale blue broderie Anglaise detailing with long sleeves and a nipped-in waistline.

She also rocked block heels, the 'Lambskin Ballerines in Beige and Black' from Chanel, and a personalised clutch from Anya Hindmarch.

© Getty Princess Eugenie wearing her Erdem dress in 2022

Meanwhile, her sister made a subtle tweak to her recycled 'Roisin Floral-Print Pleated Midi Dress' from Erdem when she slipped a black long-sleeve top under the floaty floral number.

She previously rocked the piece alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank at the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on 22 March 2022.

© Spotify Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife

DISCOVER: Sarah Ferguson rocked mini white wedding guest dress with tiny bridesmaid Princess Beatrice, 2

Classic florals have always been a staple in Princess Beatrice's wardrobe. The 34-year-old looked sublime in the 'Veneration' dress from Vampire's Wife when she appeared at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK event hosted by Spotify in April.