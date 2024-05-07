Princess Charlene is the ultimate modern royal in leg-lengthening skinny jeans

Princess Charlene looked better than ever when she stepped out over the weekend in the ultimate modern off-duty royal look.

The Zimbabwean Monogasque royal, 46, was seen attending the 10th annual St Tropez to Monaco Charity bike ride organized by the COCC (Champagne & Oyster Cycling Club of Monaco) on Sunday.

She looked so chic in a pair of mid-wash flared skinny jeans with a crisp white shirt that was worn buttoned up to the collar. The statuesque royal added her signature stylish flair with the 'Sydney Leather-Trim Cashmere Knit Poncho' from Loro Piana which was in an oatmeal hue and had a rounded neckline.

The Princess dressed up her skinny jeans with the timeless 'Homeraso' pumps by Manolo Blahnik which were in a tan leather and had a pointed-toe and a low block heel.

© Getty Princess Charlene always looked immaculate

When it came to accessories, the royal kept it simple. She decided to go without a bag, wearing just a pair of stud earrings.

Her makeup looked perfect with a flawless complexion and subtly defined eyes thanks to a warm eyeshadow shade blended in the crease of the eye and a cooler and deeper shade ran across the lashline. Charlene also wore a rosy lip with a satin finish.

Her iconic blonde cropped hair was swept to one side for a soft look that framed her face.

The Princess has kept appropriately busy of late, having been spotted with her husband Prince Albert at the 2024 International Dog Show in Monaco.

The mother-of-two looked endlessly stylish in a pair of grey trousers, a wide-neck collared shirt, and a black blazer to match her black heels.

© Getty Princess Charlene's makeup always looks pristine

It was a family affair when Prince Albert and Princess Charlene inaugurated a new fire rescue boat the day before. The Monogasque couple were seen with their adorable children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both nine.

Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother in a black double-breasted coat and navy trousers, while Prince Jacques channeled his father in chinos and a shirt and tie.

© Getty Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques looked so stylish in leather jackets

The former Olympic swimmer was also seen with her brood at the Monaco E-Prix during the 2024 FIA Formula E World Championship at Circuit de Monaco.

© Getty HSH Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella attended the 2024 Monaco E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco

She wowed in a pair of unexpected cream wide-leg trousers with utility pockets down the side with a black zip-up cropped jacket with a triangular hem. Meanwhile, her children twinned in apt leather jackets - Gabriellas in pink and Jacques in black - with skinny jeans and loafers for a royal touch.

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene rarely head out with their children

Charlene and Albert's children also accompanied them to the opening of The Monaco Model Building Section at Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany in April. Princess Charlene turned heads as she debuted a full fringe.