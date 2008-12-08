Guards in uniforms emblazoned with the coat of arms of the Austrian royal family greeted Archduchess Marie-Christine and Count Rodolphe as they emerged from Saint-Rombout Cathedral Mechelen, Belgium, after exchanging their vows
The bride's father is Archduke Carl Christian of Austria, while her new husband hails from the Limburg-Stirum clan, a German line which dates back to the ninth century
Among those witnessing the union of two of Europe's most noble lineages was Crown Prince Philippe of Belgium and his aunt Queen Fabiola
8 DECEMBER 2008
Archdukes, princesses and even a queen featured on the illustrious guest list when Archduchess Marie-Christine wed Count Rodolphe of Limburg-Stirum on December 6.
The Belgian town of Mechelen came to a standstill as the bluebloods and aristocrats, including the heir to the country's throne, Prince Philippe, and his 80-year-old aunt, Queen Fabiola, arrived to see two of Europe's most noble families united.
As the bride swept up the steps of 15th-century Saint-Rombout Cathedral on the arm of her father Archduke Carl Christian of Austria, liveried guards stood to attention on either side of her.
Marie-Christine - whose mother Marie-Astrid of Luxembourg is the sister of ruling Grand Duke Henri - looked radiant in an ivory lace affair, featuring a satin overlay and fur-edged sleeves, with an antique lace veil.
Completing her look was a jewel-encrusted tiara lent to her by the groom's family, and diamond drop earrings. The attractive English boarding school-educated bride also carried a bouquet of pale yellow roses interspersed with white and blue blossoms.
After the joyous Catholic ceremony, which was preceded by a civil service in the town hall, the handsome couple delighted by onlookers by sharing their first married kiss.