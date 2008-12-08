Guards in uniforms emblazoned with the coat of arms of the Austrian royal family greeted Archduchess Marie-Christine and Count Rodolphe as they emerged from Saint-Rombout Cathedral Mechelen, Belgium, after exchanging their vows

The bride's father is Archduke Carl Christian of Austria, while her new husband hails from the Limburg-Stirum clan, a German line which dates back to the ninth century

Among those witnessing the union of two of Europe's most noble lineages was Crown Prince Philippe of Belgium and his aunt Queen Fabiola

