Queen Letizia rocks leg-lengthening Victoria Beckham outfit and unroyal trainers
Digital Cover royal-style

Queen Letizia surprises in flattering Victoria Beckham outfit and trainers

King Felipe's wife has been warned off wearing her statement heels

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Queen of Spain looked as chic as ever on Wednesday, making an unintentional fashion statement in a pair of flats. 

Queen Letizia, 51, was seen at the El Barco De Vapor and Gran Angular Youth Literature Awards in Madrid.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso and Queen Letizia of Spain in suits© Getty
Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the "El Barco De Vapor" and "Gran Angular" Youth Literature Awards

She wore a white power suit consisting of a cinched single-breasted jacket and fitted trousers from Victoria Beckham's chic edit with high street brand Mango. 

Queen Letizia in a white suit look with lacy cami© Getty
Queen Letizia wore a white look with lacy cami

The mother-of-two teamed the stylish co-ord with a lace-adorned silk camisole and turned heads as she walked into Real Casa de Correos wearing a pair of white trainers - the 'Geo Court III Trainers in Bright White' from Vivobarefoot. 

Queen Letizia in statement earrings and white suit© Getty
Queen Letizia wore statement earrings

The Queen has been swapping her go-to Magrit heels for flats as she continues to suffer with a long-term foot ailment. Spanish outlet El Mundo previously reported that the royal has chronic metatarsalgia - pain in the ball of the foot - in both of her feet, as well as Morton's neuroma in her right foot, which involves a thickening of the tissue around one of the nerves leading to the toes.

On Tuesday she wore her bob straight for a sleek look that showed off a pair of statement diamanté earrings. Her makeup featured a dusky pink eyeshadow blended over the eyelid with a burgundy shadow blended at the lashline to emphasize her hazel eyes.

Queen Letizia's white trainers up close© Getty
Queen Letizia wore chic white trainers

The royal took a pair of trainers for a spin earlier in the week when she attended the EmociónArte concert by the Princess of Girona Foundation at the Royal Theater in Madrid. 

Queen Letizia wearing white trainers waving© Getty
Queen Letizia wore a different pair of white trainers

She looked truly splendid in a pair of white fitted trousers with a white vest top, dressed up with the 'Quintin' blazer from Mango - a hot pink tweed style with statement gold buttons. The final addition was her white trainers from MUthebrand. 

Queen Letizia rocking a pink tweed blazer and white trousers© Getty
Queen Letizia rocked a pink tweed blazer

Letizia has built quite the wardrobe of chic flats in recent weeks. But this doesn't mean she has ditched heels altogether. 

King Felipe in military uniform and Queen Letizia in blue suit© Getty
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attended the 40th anniversary of the Flag Oath

The royal opted for a more modest heel in terms of height when she honoured the Flag Oath at the 44th promotion of the General Military Academy alongside King Felipe. The former journalist opted for black kitten heels to accessorise a pale blue suit.

Queen Letizia in suit walking with military officers© Getty
Check out Queen Letizia's kitten heels

The doting royal mother kept an eye out for her daughter Princess Leonor, 18, who is currently undertaking military training at the Zaragoza Military Academy was present at the ceremony.

View post on Instagram
 

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia just wore a waist-cinching wedding dress – but nobody noticed 

That evening Princess Leonor and her parents celebrated the occasion with a dinner at Aura restaurant in Zaragoza. While the young royal was seen still wearing her military uniform, her mother swapped her daytime suit for a gorgeous evening gown - a black V-neck midi dress from H&M's Conscious Collection from 2018.

