Children's games and soft toys lead William and Kate's gift list

Long before Kate Middleton officially revealed the exciting news of her pregnancy in December, gifts for the little one were already flying in. Whilst on tour to Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu with Prince William, the royal couple received a host of traditional children's games, drawings, soft toys and dolls.



Elsewhere around the world, William and Kate's family members were also being given baby products. A month in advance of the joyful announcement Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were given a pair of baby booties and several toys whilst in Australia and New Zealand.

The gifts are amongst several hundred that are named in an official list from St James's Palace. The list details all presents given to The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry during their 2012 travels.



In March of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla headed north to visit their Scandinavian counterparts in Norway, Denmark and Sweden. King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway gifted the royal couple with a glass vase, two books, a signed framed photograph and pair of matching woollen cardigans which were no doubt appreciated given the chilly climes.



At their next stop in Denmark the Monarch's eldest was given a slightly more unconventional donation from the eco-friendly country. The Chairman of the Board of Avedore Power Station gave Charles a bio fireplace, the green equivalent to a conventional fireplace that does not require venting or gas lines.

Taking inspiration from the Norwegian monarchs King Carl Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden also gave the Prince of Wales and his wife books and a signed photograph, as well as a glass box and some framed artwork.



Not one to miss out on the fun, Prince Harry travelled to Belize, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Brazil in just over one week in March. The 28-year-old was given a plethora of gifts including a friendship bracelet, bottles of rum and some cachaca, the alcoholic ingredient in Brazil's national cocktail: the caipirinha. Whilst in the exotic country the lucky Prince was also given a personalised number plate bearing his name.



Knowing the royal is a sports fan, athletic memorabilia also poured in for Harry. A polo stick, multiple pairs of trainers and a signed football shirt joined no less than six Brazilian rugby shirts on the gift list.

In September it was the turn of Charles' other son, the Duke of Cambridge, to venture abroad. William and Kate's first stop was Singapore, where the Duchess received four handbags, jewellery, a silk scarf and a stunning tea service.



Whilst in Malaysia, William was given one of the country's traditional daggers, known as a Kris, as well as a batik printed shirt and a pair of cufflinks. The royal couple were also given several tasty treats to take back to their Anglesey home including local honey and some fiery chilli sauce.



Wrapping up the year of Jubilee tours Charles and Camilla visited the Commonwealth counties of Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand, where the Prince's 64th birthday prompted many individuals to send cards. Topping the bill of quirky presents Down Under was a decorated emu egg, a pair of miniature canoe paddles and a wooden model of the Melbourne skyline.