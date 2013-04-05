The Queen wins honorary BAFTA and is named 'most memorable Bond girl'

When the Queen agreed to appear as a Bond girl at the Olympics opening ceremony she probably didn't have award recognition in mind, but that's exactly what she got.



On Thursday night, the monarch received an honorary BAFTA for supporting the film industry and was hailed as the most "memorable Bond girl yet" by the organisation's chairman John Willis.

The Queen beamed as she accepted her accolade from actor Sir Kenneth Branagh at a star-studded Windsor Castle reception held to celebrate film and TV.



During his speech, Sir Kenneth joked about the monarch's film debut. "Your sensational appearance at the opening ceremony of last year's Olympics was especially memorable," he said.



"So much so that several of my colleagues here tonight want you to know that should you wish to take it further into the world of British films that they have a number of scripts with them here this evening."



HELLO!'s royal correspondent Judy Wade attended the event."The smile on the Queen's face said it all when she got her BAFTA tonight while 300 celebs cheered," she said.



A star-studded audience of actors, directors and producers joined the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at the gala. Homeland star Damian Lewis rubbed shoulders with Thandie Newton Eddie Redmayne and Carey Mulligan, who met the Queen.



BAFTA chairman John Willis paid tribute to his royal hostess for the support she has given British Film and TV during her sixty-year reign.

"The Queen has been patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund – for which money is raised by Royal Film Performances – since 1952, so for more than 60 years, she has visited countless industry organisations, shining a light on the work that we all do and lending her tireless support to our efforts."



There were laughs when he referred to the Queen's cameo next to Daniel Craig – a common theme on the night. He added: "More recently Her Majesty the Queen starred at the London Olympics as the most memorable Bond girl yet."