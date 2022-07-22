Sarah Ferguson recycled royal wedding tiara years after divorce – best photos The former couple got divorced in 1996

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson would have been celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary on 23 July, which has got us reminiscing about their big day.

For their royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in 1986, the Duchess of York wore an embroidered ivory silk gown by Lindka Cierach which she accessorised with the York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it five years after she divorced Andrew in 1996. Keep scrolling to see the best photos of Sarah's bridal tiara…

London, 1987

The Duke and Duchess of York attended a banquet at Claridges alongside other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Sarah wore a monochrome dress with an oversized collar, adding the York tiara and a floral diamond necklace and earrings - a wedding present from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Toronto, 1987

It was once custom to wear tiaras on royal tours, but this has been relaxed in recent years. Sarah donned her wedding headpiece with ruby jewellery during a visit to Canada.

Edmonton, 1987

The tiara got another outing on Sarah's Canada tour for an evening banquet. She wore a pink ball gown designed by Zandra Rhodes with matching heels and white gloves.

Sydney, 1988

Sarah wore the York tiara with a navy embellished tiered gown, during her and Prince Andrew's tour of Australia.

Canada, 1989

On another royal visit to Canada, Sarah teamed an embroidered strapless dress with arm gloves, the York tiara and her diamond wedding jewellery.

Windsor, 2001

The York tiara made its last public appearance in 2001, when Sarah wore it with a black dress to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara ball.

