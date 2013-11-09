A £4.5 m tax bill, 32 godchildren, 50 pairs of shoes: Prince Charles in numbers

Prince Charles, who celebrates his 65th birthday while on tour in India and Sri Lanka on 14 November, says he is driven by "an extraordinary feeling, to heal and make things better in the world".



In the course of a fascinating life, he has worked passionately to achieve that goal, championing the green movement, inter-faith relations and investment in young people.



At 65, the warm, thoughtful man his friends and family have always known in private, has also become more relaxed and approachable in public. Take a look at the future King in numbers.







One: Times he has presented the weather



The future King reported the forecast for BBC Scotland as part of their annual week at Holyrood Palace. He injected humour in his report, asking, "Who the hell wrote this script?"



Ten: Age when he was created the Prince of Wales



He automatically became heir to the throne on the death of this grandfather George VI in 1952. His investiture took place in 1969.



14: Age when he had his first alcoholic drink in public. He nipped into a pub and asked for a cherry brandy, but was spotted by a member of the press.



Seven: Official titles



Apart from being Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester, he is also Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland and Lord of the Isles.





Unofficial ones include The Son of the Big Boss in Inuktitut, a native Canadian language and 'nambawan pikinini bilong Mises Kwin' or Number One Child Belong Mrs Queen in Papua New Guinea, which is how he introduced himself while touring the country.



16: Gardeners



These are responsible for the wildflower meadows, organic kitchen garden and rare species of trees and plants at Highgrove.



32: Number of godchildren he has



50: Pairs of shoes



Each pair costs more than £800 and is made by historic shoemaker Lobb of St James's. He still has a pair he bought 45 years ago.



99: Visits abroad in the past ten years at the request of the government







1,869: Letters written by the Prince in one year



Of course, he has a head of correspondence to help with the missive that go to government ministers, members of the public and those connected with his charitable interests.



9,396: Guests he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall receive annually



They are invited to around 115 events at the couple's official homes Highgrove and Clarence House.



125,000: The number of entrepreneurs created by his charities



Since founding The Prince's Trust in 1976, the royal has been passionate about increasing opportunities for young people. It was established using his pension from the Royal Navy and has helped launched the careers of actor Idris Elba, magician Dynamo, singer Paloma Faith and entrepreneur Michelle Mone.







50,000: Number of hectares owned by the Duchy of Cornwall



One of Britain's largest private estates, it has assets worth £693m and was created in the 14th century to support the heir to the throne.



1 million: The amount of money in pounds generated by Duchy Originals, an organic food brand created in 1992, to provide additional funding for the Prince's charities.



4.5 million: The amount in tax paid by Charles in 2012



He paid the tax man from incoming funds to the Duchy of £18.3m. He funds himself and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, a sizeable staff and his charitable activities.