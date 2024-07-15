King Charles and Queen Camilla are all smiles on historic Jersey visit despite security scare - all the photos

The King and Queen began a two-day visit to the Channel Islands on Monday, starting off in Jersey.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, who will celebrate her 77th birthday on Wednesday, attended a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court in the capital of St Helier.

The pair then toured a large-scale open-air expo, bringing the best of Jersey into one place, focussing on key areas of the island's agriculture, fishing and aquaculture industries and the island's journey to net zero.

But the King and Queen were briefly pulled away from the engagement because of a "false alarm".

Camilla was eating an ice cream when a member of the royal contingent whispered something to her. Both she and Charles were then pulled away and taken into the nearby Pomme d’Or hotel.

It is understood a member of the visit team raised a concern, and after investigation, it turned out to be a false alarm. A full background check was carried out and the programme resumed shortly afterwards.

Take a look at the best photographs of their visit in the gallery below…

1/ 9 © Getty States Assembly The King is known as the Duke of Normandy on the Channel Islands – dating from when William the Conqueror's son, Henry I, seized the Duchy of Normandy, including the islands, in 1106. Large crowds gathered to greet the King and Queen as they arrived in Royal Square, where the special sitting of the States Assembly, the island's parliament comprising 49 elected members, was convened. The Bailiff, as President of the States Assembly, read out a Loyal Address marking the visit and His Majesty read a response.

2/ 9 © Getty Steeped in history The sitting then transitioned to a Sitting of the Royal Court. Following the prayer of the Royal Court spoken in French, five of the senior Seigneurs of the Island paid homage to the King, a duty which is expected of them on the sovereign's visit to the island. The Homage included the gifting of locally laid duck eggs as a symbol of sustenance.



3/ 9 © Getty All smiles The King and Queen beamed as they took part in the ceremony in St Helier. Their Majesties last visited Jersey in 2012 as The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee year

4/ 9 © Getty The Queen's outfit The Queen looked beautiful in an aquamarine belted dress for the visit with matching earrings and a diamond bow brooch. She also carried her trusty Charlotte Elizabeth Mayflower bag in the taupe colourway.



5/ 9 © Getty Images Braving the rain The royal couple could be seen roaring with laughter as they braved the rain during The King's Parade.

6/ 9 © Getty Jersey Expo At the Expo, Camilla met with representatives from the Jersey Fishermen's Association, producers from the Royal Bay of Grouville, Matt Taylor, owner of Jersey Sea Salt, Ceramicist Claire Haithwaite and Peter Tarrant from Jersey Oysters. And she made a few four-legged friends along the way!

7/ 9 © Getty Making friends Camilla, who has two rescue dogs of her own, Beth and Bluebell, acquainted herself with a new four-legged friend on the island during her tour of the Expo.

8/ 9 © Getty Images Sampling products During the outing, Queen Camilla stopped to sample an array of local products.

9/ 9 © Getty Images Meeting veterans King Charles and Queen Camilla completed their visit with a tea party at the Pomme d'Or Hotel. Guests included veterans, royal patronages and representatives of the emergency services. The monarch took the opportunity to speak with 100-year-old Ernest Thorne, Jersey's last D-Day Veteran.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' summer of sport