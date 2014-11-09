Prince Harry makes surprise return to Afghanistan for Remembrance Day

Prince Harry travelled back to Afghanistan to commemorate Remembrance Day on Sunday, while the rest of the British royal family marked the event in London.



The Prince, who holds the rank of captain in the army, attended a special service at an airfield in Kandahar – Afghanistan's second largest city.



Harry led tributes to the fallen on behalf of his grandmother The Queen, in the presence of the remaining British soldiers who are serving there.

Prince Harry has served in Afghanistan twice before



The royal gave a reading and laid a wreath that had a personalised message attached to it, which stated: "There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. They will never be forgotten. Harry."



The last British troops are due to leave Afghanistan by the end of the year, while Camp Bastion in Helmand, in the south of the country, is expected to close in the next few weeks.

Prince Harry laid a wreath and gave a reading at the air base



The surprise visit comes after Harry served two tours of duty in the Central Asian country, with the most recent ending in January 2013. The sporty royal worked as an Apache co-pilot gunner for four months, but took up an office job when he returned to London at the start of this year.



According to new reports, Harry admitted at a party on Friday that he "missed flying" and wouldn't rule it out in the future. He is also said to have mentioned that he "would like to return at some point" to Afghanistan.



Royal aides have suggested that a decision about Harry's future will be made towards the end of his current posting in London, which lasts for another year or so.

Prince Harry recently admitted that he missed flying



Just a day before he flew to Afghanistan, Harry was spotted attending a rugby match in Twickenham, Richmond. The 30-year-old Prince showed his support for the England rugby team as they faced New Zealand, observing and applauding as they played.



Despite Harry's favourites losing 21-24 to the All Blacks, the Prince, who played rugby at school, did his best to cheer them on from the stands.



Harry proudly donned a Remembrance Day poppy on his lapel and was pictured singing the national anthem at the start of the match.

The surprise visit abroad came a day after Harry watched the rugby in Twickenham



As a well known fan of rugby, Harry regularly watches games and became vice patron of the Rugby Football Union in March 2013. He also supported England's bid to host the 2015 Rugby World Cup.



His older brother Prince William and William's wife the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, also attended a rugby match on Saturday, this time in Wales where they watched the Welsh nation loose to Australia 28-33.