The royal family’s 15 funniest quotes: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and more

The British royal family is famous for their stiff upper lip and acting with dignity and class for formal occasions. But the Windsors actually have a great sense of humor. Over the years, they have all made hilarious comments and jokes that have kept fans amused — many of them from the Queen’s famously gaffe-prone husband, Prince Philip. As Prince Harry says, "They are very funny together. My family is the same as any other family when it comes to humor behind closed doors."

“I learned the way a monkey learns — by watching its parents.” — Prince Charles

"The man who invented the red carpet needed his head examined." — Prince Philip

“I have to be seen to be believed.” — Queen Elizabeth

"To be honest, dinner conversations were the worst bit about being a child and listening to the boring people around me." — Prince Harry

“Like all the best families, we have our share of eccentricities, of impetuous and wayward youngsters and of family disagreements.” — Queen Elizabeth

"Young people are the same as they always were. They are just as ignorant." — Prince Philip

“As I learned from growing up, you don't mess with your grandmother.” — Prince William

"I never see any home cooking — all I get is fancy stuff." — Prince Philip

“When I appear in public people expect me to neigh, grind my teeth, paw the ground and swish my tail — none of which is easy.” — (Horse-loving) Princess Anne

"Get me a beer. I don’t care what kind it is, just get me a beer!" — Prince Philip when asked what he wanted at a dinner

"William had to do his hair!" — Duchess Kate on why they were late to an event

“Father told me that if I ever met a lady in a dress like yours, I must look her straight in the eyes.” — Prince Charles to a beauty queen

"When a man opens a car door for his wife, it's either a new car or a new wife." — Prince Philip

"Golf seems to be an arduous way to go for a walk. I prefer to take the dogs out.” — Princess Anne

“British women can't cook." — Prince Philip in a conversation to female cooks