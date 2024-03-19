Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne step in for King Charles amid his cancer treatment to host special reception at Buckingham Palace – best photos
Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne team up in rare joint engagement to host special palace reception on behalf of King Charles

The royal ladies welcomed Korean war veterans to Buckingham Palace

4 minutes ago
Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie speak with Major General Eldon Millar, Korean Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Yeocheol Yoon and Director of Remembrance Philippa Rawlinson during a reception for Korean war veterans
Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne carried out a rare royal joint engagement on Tuesday as they hosted veterans of the Korean War at a reception at Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles.

Sophie, 59, and Anne, 73, were on hand to welcome representatives from the Korean embassy, the Ministry of Defence, and the Royal British Legion, before mingling with some 200 war veterans in the palace's Bow Room.

The Duchess looked typically stylish in a silk patterned shift dress, while Anne was equally elegant in a turquoise number.

The Duchess of Edinburgh shakes hands with the Director of Remembrance Philippa Rawlinson during a reception for Korean war veterans© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh welcomed guests during a reception for Korean War veterans

At the reception, The Princess Royal delivered a speech on behalf of her brother, who is undergoing treatment for cancer and has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing engagements for the foreseeable.

However, before the reception, the King did have a small private audience with four veterans - Alan Guy, Mike Mogridge, Brian Parritt, and Ron Yardley - in the palace's 18th Century Room and was pictured in good spirits meeting them.

King Charles during an audience with veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace in March 2024© Getty
King Charles held a private audience with four veterans ahead of the bigger reception

Speaking on behalf of the monarch, Anne honoured the veterans and remembered what was once dubbed the "Forgotten War".

Princess Anne speaks to war veterans during a reception for Korean war veterans© Getty
Princess Anne speaks to war veterans during the Buckingham Palace reception

Last July marked 70 years since the armistice was signed in 1953, which brought the Korean War to a close. 

British and Commonwealth forces were deployed following a United Nations call to support South Korea after the invasion by its northern neighbour.

LISTEN: We speak to Mary and George stars Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine

Of the around 60,000 members of the British Armed Forces who served, more than 1,100 were killed and 2,500 were wounded, according to the National Army Museum.

The anniversary of the end of the Korean War was also acknowledged last November during the Korean State Visit, when the Duke of Gloucester accompanied the President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea as they laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in London. 

