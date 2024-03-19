Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne team up in rare joint engagement to host special palace reception on behalf of King Charles

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne carried out a rare royal joint engagement on Tuesday as they hosted veterans of the Korean War at a reception at Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles.

Sophie, 59, and Anne, 73, were on hand to welcome representatives from the Korean embassy, the Ministry of Defence, and the Royal British Legion, before mingling with some 200 war veterans in the palace's Bow Room.

The Duchess looked typically stylish in a silk patterned shift dress, while Anne was equally elegant in a turquoise number.

At the reception, The Princess Royal delivered a speech on behalf of her brother, who is undergoing treatment for cancer and has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing engagements for the foreseeable.

However, before the reception, the King did have a small private audience with four veterans - Alan Guy, Mike Mogridge, Brian Parritt, and Ron Yardley - in the palace's 18th Century Room and was pictured in good spirits meeting them.

Speaking on behalf of the monarch, Anne honoured the veterans and remembered what was once dubbed the "Forgotten War".

Last July marked 70 years since the armistice was signed in 1953, which brought the Korean War to a close.

British and Commonwealth forces were deployed following a United Nations call to support South Korea after the invasion by its northern neighbour.

Of the around 60,000 members of the British Armed Forces who served, more than 1,100 were killed and 2,500 were wounded, according to the National Army Museum.

The anniversary of the end of the Korean War was also acknowledged last November during the Korean State Visit, when the Duke of Gloucester accompanied the President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea as they laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in London.