Prince Charles visits refugees in Jordan: 'You have my entire sympathy'

Before a scheduled meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Prince Charles took the time to tour a Christian refugee camp and listen to the plight of its displaced residents on Sunday.

The Prince of Wales accompanied by British International Development Secretary Justine Photo: Getty Images



The royal, 66, toured the Zaatari refugee camp, which is now home to over 80,000 refugees. The majority of them have fled from Syria. Charles spent time going through the camp with Britain's International Development Secretary Justine Greening, as they met refugees who are looking to rebuild their lives.

"For what it's worth, you have nothing but my entire sympathy," he told the refugees. "I cannot imagine a worse situation to be in, and it won't be of any consolation, but I have been praying every day for all of you. Thank you for telling me of the nature of the difficulties you face, and I wish I could find a solution now."

During the tour, Charles met those who are using the camp's World Food Programme supermarket and attending makeshift schools. At the Safiyeh Bint Abdel Muttaleb School, the Prince met Headmistress Mrs. Lina Zoubi who gave them a better look into their education program.

The royal met with residents and students in the Al Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees Photo: Getty Images



Zaatari has reportedly seen an increase in refugees from Syria in recent months. Currently, the UK government funds the charity Mercy Corps, which is helping aid the struggling village and strengthen their community.

Although it was a serious occasion, Charles made sure to bring a bit of his humor (and athletic prowess) to the village inhabitants. He joined a group of children to play soccer and even kicked a ball down the field.

Charles showed off his royal soccer skills Photo: Getty Images

As for the Prince’s skills, the head of the sports club Eid Sayyer Beni Khaled, said: “To be honest, he’s a player! A real football player.”

Later in the day, Charles met with King Abdullah II at Hussainiyah Palace in Amman for Interfaith Dialogue.

"This initiative comes at a time when the situation in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere could not be more desperate," the British royal said during a speech. "I do not need to tell you of course the horrors that have been inflicted in the name of religion."

The Prince, on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is making official royal visits to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through February 12.