After six years in a coma, Bulgarian Prince Kardam dies at 52

Kardam, Prince of Turnovo has passed away at the age of 52, his family has confirmed. The royal took his final breaths on Tuesday, having suffered a car accident several years ago and never fully recovered.

The prince's father Simeon Borisov Saxe-Coburg-Gotha – the former Tsar of Bulgaria and prime minister – announced the tragic news on his website. "His death was the result of a pulmonary infection, which was related to the paralysis he suffered for several years following a car accident in 2008 that he never recovered from," the statement read.





Miriam of Ungría and López was at her husband Prince Kardam's side when he passed away Photo: Getty Images

Kardam, who was born in Madrid, was involved in a serious car crash in August 2008, in the Spanish capital with his wife Doña Miriam of Ungría and López. Their vehicle hit a tree and then turned over. The prince was taken by helicopter to the Doce de Octubre Hospital, while his wife was taken to the La Paz Hospital. She was treated for a broken elbow, broken ribs and a collapsed lung but was released from the hospital a couple of weeks later.

Kardam, meanwhile, suffered severe brain-skull trauma and severe injuries to his hands. He had an operation the evening of the accident and three days later he was placed in an artificial coma. Later that year, the prince was discharged to recover at home, but in January 2010, Kardam was reported to have suffered a critical setback and was re-admitted to the hospital. There, he remained in a coma until his death.

According to our sister publication HOLA!, the royal had his nearest and dearest at his side when he passed away. His wife Miriam, his parents Simeon and Margarita, his brothers Kiril and Konstantin, as well as other members of the royal family were present.

Queen Sofia of Spain, who maintains a strong relationship with the Bulgarian royals, was pictured visiting the city's San Isidro funeral parlor at roughly 10:30 pm, just a few hours after she was told that Kardam had passed away. The former queen had been spending the Easter break in Mallorca, but rushed to be with the family on Tuesday evening when she heard of the tragic news.

She was greeted by Kardam's parents, as well as the prince's widow Doña Miriam of Ungría and López. Kardam's two sons Prince Boris and Prince Beltrán, aged 17 and 16 respectively, were also present. The reunion was understandably a somber one, with Sofía pictured embracing the family and giving Kardam's eldest child a kiss on the cheek.





Queen Sofia visited with the family to offer her condolences Photo: Rex

Kardam enjoyed strong relationships with other European royals. He attended high-profile weddings such as that of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in 2004. He was also invited to the 40th birthday party of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in 2007, a year before his accident.