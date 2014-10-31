9 facts about Princess Leonor of Spain

Princess Leonor turns nine on October 31 so we're celebrating by delivering nine facts about the adorable royal!

1) Leonor is a Scorpio and was born on October 31, 2005 at the Ruber International Clinic in Madrid; she was the first child of Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia.

2) Leonor’s godparents are her paternal grandparents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

3) She has a little sister, Infanta Sofia, who was born in 2007.

4) Her title at birth was "Her Royal Highness Infanta Leonor of Spain," but when her father became king she was given the title "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Asturias."

5) She speaks English very well and learned it from her nanny and grandmother, Queen Sofia.

6) The first school she attended was the Santa Maria de los Rosales elementary school in Aravaca, Madrid, where her father used to go. She is also expected to follow in his footsteps and attend San Javier air force base for training to prepare for her royal role.

7) When her father became king on 14 June 2014, Leonor also became the youngest heir presumptive in Europe. But if her parents have a boy, she will forfeit her title to a younger brother. If Leonor does inherit the throne, she will be Spain's first queen since Isabella II 1868.

8) Leonor is already a fashion star and has been praised for her “amazing style” since she was very young.

9) In October 2014, a wax figure of Leonor was unveiled.