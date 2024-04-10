Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Felipe shares update as he visits mother Queen Sofia in hospital
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

King Felipe shares update as he visits mother Queen Sofia in hospital

Spain's queen mother, 85, was admitted on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
King Felipe drives from Ruber Clinic after visiting Queen Sofia
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

King Felipe visited his mother Queen Sofia in hospital on Wednesday the day after the 85-year-old royal was admitted for a urinary tract infection.

The monarch, 56, was pictured smiling at the wheel of his car after spending time at his mother's bedside at the Ruber Clinic in Madrid.

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! reports that Felipe gave an update on Queen Sofia's health, telling media outside the hospital: "She is very well, cheerful and eager to be discharged and return as soon as possible."

Queen Sofia has always enjoyed good health and keeps a busy schedule of engagements, supporting her son King Felipe and daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia.

The queen mother was last seen publicly on Monday as the Spanish royal family gathered for the funeral of Fernando Gomez-Acebo y Borbon – King Felipe's paternal cousin.

King Felipe spoke to the media after his visit to Queen Sofia in hospital© Getty
King Felipe spoke to the media after his visit

Born Princess Sofia of Greece and Denmark, she married Juan Carlos I of Spain in 1962 upon her husband's accession in 1975.

Queen Sofia and Infanta Cristina© Getty
Infanta Cristina and Queen Sofia attended Fernando Gomez-Acebo y Borbon's funeral on Monday

Juan Carlos and Sofia have three children – Infanta Elena, Infanta Cristina and King Felipe. Following her husband's abdication in favour of their son Felipe in 2014, Sofia has concentrated on her sponsoring activities, splitting her time between La Zarzuela in Madrid and the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca in the summer months.

Sofia appeared to clash with her daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, during an awkward photocall during the 2018 Easter Mass service, but they seem to have patched up their differences in recent years. Felipe and Letizia were on hand to support Sofia at the funeral of her late brother, King Constantine of Greece in Athens in January 2023.

Queen Sofia with Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia© Getty
Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Infanta Sofia in Palma de Mallorca in 2022

Queen Sofia is grandmother to Felipe and Letizia's daughters, Princess Leonor, 18, who is heir to the Spanish throne, and Infanta Sofia, 16. She also has a further six grandchildren from her daughters Elena and Cristina.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet the future Kings and Queens

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to continue their royal duties in the coming days, with the royal couple scheduled to attend the National Innovation and Design Awards in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on Thursday.

LISTEN: Inside King Charles' private lunch with Princess Kate

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more