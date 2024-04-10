King Felipe shares update as he visits mother Queen Sofia in hospital

King Felipe visited his mother Queen Sofia in hospital on Wednesday the day after the 85-year-old royal was admitted for a urinary tract infection.

The monarch, 56, was pictured smiling at the wheel of his car after spending time at his mother's bedside at the Ruber Clinic in Madrid.

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! reports that Felipe gave an update on Queen Sofia's health, telling media outside the hospital: "She is very well, cheerful and eager to be discharged and return as soon as possible."

Queen Sofia has always enjoyed good health and keeps a busy schedule of engagements, supporting her son King Felipe and daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia.

The queen mother was last seen publicly on Monday as the Spanish royal family gathered for the funeral of Fernando Gomez-Acebo y Borbon – King Felipe's paternal cousin.

© Getty King Felipe spoke to the media after his visit

Born Princess Sofia of Greece and Denmark, she married Juan Carlos I of Spain in 1962 upon her husband's accession in 1975.

© Getty Infanta Cristina and Queen Sofia attended Fernando Gomez-Acebo y Borbon's funeral on Monday

Juan Carlos and Sofia have three children – Infanta Elena, Infanta Cristina and King Felipe. Following her husband's abdication in favour of their son Felipe in 2014, Sofia has concentrated on her sponsoring activities, splitting her time between La Zarzuela in Madrid and the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca in the summer months.

Sofia appeared to clash with her daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, during an awkward photocall during the 2018 Easter Mass service, but they seem to have patched up their differences in recent years. Felipe and Letizia were on hand to support Sofia at the funeral of her late brother, King Constantine of Greece in Athens in January 2023.

© Getty Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Infanta Sofia in Palma de Mallorca in 2022

Queen Sofia is grandmother to Felipe and Letizia's daughters, Princess Leonor, 18, who is heir to the Spanish throne, and Infanta Sofia, 16. She also has a further six grandchildren from her daughters Elena and Cristina.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to continue their royal duties in the coming days, with the royal couple scheduled to attend the National Innovation and Design Awards in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on Thursday.

