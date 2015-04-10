Prince William's two-hour dash to be with Kate Middleton during labor

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare to welcome their second child, royal aides have confirmed that Prince William may have a two-hour dash to be at wife Kate Middleton's side when she goes into labor. The second-in-line to the throne will be in the middle of his training with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and will be covering three different areas, Gloucestershire, Norwich and Cambridge.





Prince William has begun his training at Bond Air Services Photo: Getty Images

The information came from a palace briefing on Thursday, which also added that William will not be using a helicopter to get back to London, which will mean he will race back to the capital with a police escort.

It was also confirmed that contingency plans are in place at other hospitals across the country, including Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge and the Royal Berkshire Hospital, which is close to Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. However the briefing made it clear that Kate will soon be based at Kensington Palace for the last few weeks of her pregnancy, which is just a short drive to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital near Paddington. This is also where William and Kate welcomed Prince George in 2013.





Kate and WIlliam leave the Lindo Wing in 2013 Photo: Getty Images



In another statement read on Thursday, a spokesman for the royal couple revealed that the Duke and Duchess were "hugely grateful for the warm wishes they have received from people throughout the UK and indeed around the world over the last few months."

Adding, "They know that people are excited Prince George will soon have a little brother or sister and it means a great deal to them that so many will be celebrating this important moment for their family.They are very appreciative that so many people share their excitement as they await the arrival of their second baby."