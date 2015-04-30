Royal baby: Meet the key people helping Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton have always known they can rely on a close-knit circle of friends and employees to support them in their royal duties, and with a second baby along the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will no doubt be counting on them now more than ever.

Kate, 33, is due to give birth in the next few days, and when the little Prince or Princess makes his or her arrival at the exclusive Lindo Wing in London, the mother-child duo will be in safe hands.

Read on for more about the key people helping William and Kate:

Kate's right-hand woman: the private secretary





Private secretary Rebecca Deacon visited the Duchess in hospital when Prince George was born in 2013, and made sure the new mom was ready to face the waiting media and well-wishers outside.

Rebecca, who has become a close friend, organizes Kate's work diary and regularly accompanies the Duchess on official engagements, including her trip abroad to Australia and New Zealand last year.

She makes sure that not a hair is out of place when Kate makes public appearances, and ever since she first started working with the royals in 2007, Rebecca has become a trusted figure and advisor. She knows when to stand back and let Kate, who is similar in age, meet the public, and also knows when to step forward and help out at engagements.

Prince William's right-hand man: the private secretary





Rebecca's counterpart for Prince William comes in the form of private secretary Miguel Head, who similarly organizes the Duke's work schedule. Miguel was one of the first employees to rush to the Lindo Wing to congratulate new parents William and Kate, when their first baby George was born.





Kate's secret weapons: her glam squad:

Before the royal couple present their second baby to the world, Kate will have her personal assistant Natasha Archer and her hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker on hand. The duo, who helped Kate get ready for her first appearance as a mom, will most likely be called to the hospital again for the second birth.

Hairdresser Amanda, who is the woman behind Kate's trademark luscious locks, has also been a constant support for the Duchess, and will no doubt make sure the royal is looking fabulous for her post-baby appearance.

Natasha, or Tash as she is fondly called in royal circles, was part of Kate's close entourage during her tour of Australia and New Zealand and is reportedly the creative brains behind the Duchess' chic and impeccable style.

She was spotted entering the Lindo Wing after George's birth, carrying a car seat and a dress bag, leaving royal watchers to wonder whether she was the one who chose the iconic blue polka dot Jenny Packham dress that Kate stepped out in.



Kate's hands-on help: the super nanny

It is not yet know whether toddler Prince George, who turns 2 in July, will go to the hospital to meet his younger sibling, or whether he'll be waiting at home in Kensington Palace with his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The Spanish Supernanny, as she is dubbed by the press, was employed a few months after George was born. Maria was trained at the prestigious Norland College and will continue to look after George when the second royal baby arrives, as William and Kate focus on their new Prince or Princess.

Kate's family gem: mother Carole Middleton

Kate's mother Carole Middleton has always provided a helping hand to her daughter, and showed Kate the ropes when she became a mom for the first time. The Duchess spent the first few weeks of motherhood at her family home in Berkshire, under Carole's wing, and it is expected she will do the same this time around.

When she's not in Berkshire however, Kate will most likely be bonding with her new baby in her country house of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The Cambridges have been using it as their base outside of London for a while now, especially after it was renovated.

Kate's style guru: the interior decorator

Kate's school friend Emilia Jardine-Paterson is one half of interior designers d'Erlanger and Sloan, and is said to have given the Duchess tips on how to redecorate both Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace.

Emilia has also been credited as the matchmaker who introduced William and Kate at university and was chosen by the royal couple to be one of George's godmothers.

