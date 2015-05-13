Prince Harry tests out moves during traditional war dance in New Zealand

This is Prince Harry like we've never seen him before. The British royal stuck out his tongue, slammed on his chest and yelled with a crowd of soldiers as he performed moves to a traditional Maori haka war dance Wednesday as part of a day of activities at Linton Military Camp, the largest army base in New Zealand.

And the Prince was a quick learner! After arriving by helicopter on the fifth day of his week-long tour, Harry spent just over 20 minutes behind closed doors being taught the haka, before taking part in a display in front of the cameras.

Prince Harry took part in a Maori military haka Photo: Getty Images



"Given the time restraints in trying to teach him, I know it was a bit difficult trying to learn the actions and the words, so I think he did really well," said Warrant Officer Class 2 Brett Pene, who served as Harry's instructor. "He got a bit frustrated here and there but that happens when you've only got 20 minutes to learn."



Harry certainly impressed the crowd though. After performing the dance with a look of intense concentration on his face throughout, he was applauded by the rest of the group before leaving the hall.



After shaking it, the 30-year-old-royal sat down for a hangi lunch, cooked using rocks buried in a pit oven, with a group of soldiers and their families. One of his companions was Corporal Jason Storley, who had to have his leg amputated in 2009 and went on to take part in Harry's Invictus Games.



"He remembered me and wanted to know how I was doing," Jason said of their meeting, the Telegraph reports. "He wanted to know how we were, and it’s amazing he remembered some of us. He asked how we felt after the Games and whether we found ourselves going down in morale afterwards."

The Prince also played a game of touch rugby with local schoolchildren Photo: Getty Images



Jason added, "Meeting him definitely boosts your spirits, it gives you a sense of achievement and self-worth. There's often times when you have to put a brave face on and it can be hard when you’re alone, but it’s moments like this that pick you up."

After watching a performance of songs by a Karanga group, Harry met some of the Royal New Zealand nursing corps, of which the Princess Royal is patron. He then rounded off his time on the military base playing a game of touch rugby with children from a local school.