King Felipe and Queen Letizia to reunite with British royals

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain will be reunited with the British royal family as they're expected to be among the guests at a special memorial service for the late King Constantine II.

According to HOLA!, the Spanish royals will also be joined by Felipe's parents, former king Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia.

Queen Camilla will lead the British royals at the Thanksgiving service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, will miss the memorial for his late second cousin, Constantine, who was the last King of Greece.

Queen Sofía of Spain is one of Constantine’s sisters, while the abdicated Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was his sister-in-law.

Camilla and other family members will be joined by the late King’s widow Queen Anne-Marie, their eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos, other members of the Greek royal family and foreign royals for the UK memorial service in the nave of the 15th century chapel in Berkshire.

Constantine died at the age of 82 in January 2023, with the Princess Royal representing her brother Charles at the funeral in Athens. The King was unable to attend the service last year due to commitments including meeting the president of Cyprus.

© Getty Felipe with his uncle King Constantine in 2002

King Felipe last met with the British royals when he attended the Wimbledon men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The monarch was pictured greeting the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the royal box.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe were among the guests at King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey last May and the pair also paid their respects at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September 2022.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia at King Charles' coronation

The British royals last hosted the Spanish royal family for a state visit in 2017. And in 2019, King Felipe and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands were installed as 'Stranger' Knights of the Garter during the ceremony in Windsor.