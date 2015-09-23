﻿

Prince William and Prince Harry turn construction workers for building project

hellomagazine.com

Prince William and Prince Harry gave their own spin to Property Brothers as they joined forces to turn rundown houses in Manchester, England into homes for ex-military personnel on Wednesday. The two siblings put on personalized hard hats with 'William' and 'Harry' written on them as they jumped into construction worker mode.

The two royals turned handymen with the help of the BBC network's DIY SOS team to do their part in the final stages of the renovation project.

Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games for disabled veterans, is passionate about helping ex-servicemen and women make the transition to civilian life.

During the visit, the Princes helped put the finishing touches to the houses alongside ex-servicemen and women, who are developing skills in a new trade. The pair will also meet the street's existing residents.

The Big Build: Veteran's Special will renovate eight buildings, streetscape an entire street and rejuvenate the façade of 62 houses – as well as build a training and counseling center on the site.

Harry, who celebrated his 31st birthday last week, has been making the transition to civilian life himself. After leaving the military, he spent the summer in Africa drawing attention to conservation and wildlife issues. The dashing Prince still didn't appear to have lost the tan or the beard he acquired in the last few months.

William, meanwhile, has been balancing his royal duties with his job as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, a role he started in June after paternity leave. Last week, he stepped out with his brother and wife Kate Middleton for the spectacular opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup.

More on:

More about british royals

More news