Kate Middleton goes Christmas shopping in London

Pippa said she likes to get Christmas shopping done early, and it looks like Kate Middleton has taken the advice to heart. Not leaving the task to the last minute, the royal mom-of-two was spotted picking up gifts in London on Friday.

The 33-year-old visited department store Peter Jones as she prepares for a family holiday season with husband Prince William and their two children, Prince George, 2, and 7-month-old Princess Charlotte.

Kate was sporting a familiar look – the Reiss houndstooth coat she wore last week – for the outing, and was seen holding a shopping bag and a gingham wipe-clean PVC tablecloth as she left the popular store.

Kate was spotted doing some pre-Christmas shopping in London wearing this Reiss coat Photo: Getty Images



William recently opened up about the family's festive plans in an interview with The Big Issue, explaining that Prince George is so excited about Christmas this year he will be "bouncing around like a rabbit". The proud dad added: "If I get any sleep on Christmas Eve, it'll be good."

William and Kate are set to Princess Charlotte's first Christmas Photo: Getty Images



Predicting that their first Christmas with two little ones could be "quite challenging", William said he was "looking forward to it" nonetheless.

"We'll watch George try to tackle his presents as he tries to unwrap them. It's a very different experience at Christmas, having a family of your own," William explained. "It'd be nice if we got a white Christmas because we haven't had one in many years."

The family have already been treated to several early Christmas gifts in the run up to the festivities, including a set of personalized dolls for Kate and Charlotte, which were presented to Prince William during his visit to Birmingham, England earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, it seems the whole Middleton family is getting ready for the holidays, including Kate's mom Carole, who recently provided her best tips for a fun Christmas.