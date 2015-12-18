Prince George headed to preschool near his Anmer Hall home

He's growing up fast! Prince George is set to start preschool next month at the beginning of the new year, attending Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, England.

His parents have chosen the converted chapel preschool as it is only a 20-minute drive from

Prince George will go to his first day of preschool at the end of January Photo: Getty Images

In a statement, the school said: "We are looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery where he will get the same special experience as all of our children."

The Montessori method was invented by Dr Maria Montessori to teach deprived children in Italy. It focuses on the individual development of each child rather than using tests and grades and children of different ages share classes.



King-in-training! The little royal is getting an early start on his education Photo: Getty Images

They are encouraged to help each other and learn "practical life skills." There are more than 600 Montessori schools in the UK, but the method has been criticized for giving children too much freedom in the classroom and shunning homework.

While George will not attend every day, his parents wanted him to be able to enjoy going to a local nursery school while dad is on duty as an East Anglia Air Ambulance pilot in Norfolk.