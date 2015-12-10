Kate Middleton wears $620 houndstooth coat for latest royal engagement

It seems that lately Kate Middleton never slows down – and neither does her wardrobe! As she stepped out for the third time this week, this time for a visit to the Action on Addiction Centre in Warminster, England, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her royal style credentials once again.

Kate was greeted with a curtsy as she arrived at the Action on Addiction Centre in Warminster, England Photo: Getty Images

The royal trendsetter, who showed off her new haircut on Wednesday, wrapped up against the chill in a $620 houndstooth coat by Reiss. This isn't the first time we've seen Kate in the monochrome pattern – she also chose houndstooth as she returned to work in September following the birth of daughter Princess Charlotte.

Duchess Kate is a big fan of Reiss, and previously donned an electric blue coat by the brand to the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup in September. The houndstooth design, the Rubik coat, will no doubt sell out fast as "the Kate effect" comes into play, and fans strive to recreate her classically chic winter style.



Her pleated dress was by Emilia Wickstead, a designer fave of both Kate and sister Pippa Middleton Photo: Getty Images

Kate paired her coat with her signature black pumps and a cheery dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead, a label that Duchess and her sister Pippa Middleton have worn several times. (Pippa donned the designer when she attended Princess Charlotte's christening in July.)

The outing was Kate's third engagement this week Photo: Getty Images

Kate also wore Thursday's aquamarine Emilia Wickstead dress while on her royal tour of New Zealand in 2014. Clearly in the mood to recycle lately, the 33-year-old also re-wore a favorite outfit on Wednesday, power dressing as she joined husband Prince William to play broker for a day at London firm ICAP's annual charity day.

She also made headlines earlier this week when she picked an old classic from the royal treaure trove – late mother-in-law Princess Diana's favorite tiara – for a holiday party at Buckingham Palace.