Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan is pregnant with first child

The King of Bhutan and his 25-year-old wife Queen Jetsun Pema, dubbed as the "William and Kate of the Himalayas" when they married four years ago, have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The happy news that 35-year-old King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is to welcome an heir was announced on the Twitter account of local newspaper Kuensel.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the 25-year-old Queen have been married since 2011 Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, which was a national holiday as part of the 60th birthday celebrations for the King's father, the newspaper declared that "His Majesty the King announces that their Majesties are expecting a son."

Future mom Jetsun, the daughter of a pilot, was a beautiful 21-year-old student when her marriage elevated her to the position of queen in 2011. Since their nuptials, Jetsun has accompanied the King on several foreign tours, winning fans with her style and beauty in countries such as Japan and Britain, where they met Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

In a country where public displays of affection between couples are not commonplace, the King talks openly of his love for Jetsun, and even holds her hand at public functions. He delighted guests at their wedding by giving her a kiss on the lips. "I was very proud of her," he said after the elaborate ceremony. "She is a wonderful human being."

The couple made headlines when they broke with tradition and kissed in public at their 2011 wedding Photo: Getty Images

Khesar was given the title of Druk Gyalpo, meaning Dragon King, in 2008 upon his coronation. An affable, good-looking Oxford graduate, he charmed his people by greeting thousands of them in person during a four-day meet-and-greet.

Queen Jetsun on an official tour to India in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

His father, who had previously enjoyed absolute power, decided to step down to pave the way for democracy and a constitutional monarchy. His heir pledged to continue his policy of 'Gross National Happiness', where contentment is valued over the pursuit of money.

The royal palace has announced that the queen will give birth in the first trimester of 2016.