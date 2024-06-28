Princess Rajwa of Jordan glows in flawless new baby bump photo

Queen Rania of Jordan is likely beside herself with joy at present, as she awaits the arrival of her first grandchild.

Her son, Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan, and his wife Princess Rajwa are expecting their first child, and Queen Rania is taking every chance she can to celebrate the impending arrival.

On Friday, the Queen took to Instagram to share a message for her son on his birthday, but rather than penning a dedication to the future king, who turns 30 today, Queen Rania used the occasion to express her joy about the baby.

Alongside a photo of the royal couple, with Princess Rania glowing ethereally, Queen Rania wrote: "Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!"

The family photo sees Crown Prince Hussein embrace Princess Rajwa from the side, lovingly placing his hand on her bump as they gaze into the distance blissfully.

Ever elegant, Princess Rajwa wears a fitted cream, stretch-jersey dress by Rabanne with fluttering sleeves. The royal's glossy hair is teased into loose waves, and she's wearing statement earrings that resemble constellations.

Princess Rajwa's pregnancy style

The 30-year-old princess has been debuting sensational pregnancy style so far, posing in a number of beautiful dresses since announcing her pregnancy.

In official portraits, the princess wears a dress in a similar silhouette with floaty sleeves, but in a bright red shade that suits her perfectly.

Red seems to be a shade Rajwa favours, as she donned a regal dress in the same colour for the King's Silver Jubilee earlier in June, complete with jewel detailing.

Princess Rajwa's pregnancy

The royal couple shared their happy news in April of this year, with a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court reading: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

© Shutterstock Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa got engaged in 2022

It continued: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."