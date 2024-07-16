King Jigme and Queen Jetsun Pema share incredible photos from family holiday

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema have shared some incredible family photos during private time with their children on their recent State Visit to Mongolia.

Posting the images taken by Gan Ulzii Gonchig on their official Instagram accounts, the shots show the Bhutanese royals at their most relaxed as they enjoy a camel ride in the Gobi desert.

In an action shot, the couple's eldest son and future king, Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, known as the Dragon Prince, eight, is also pictured sandboarding.

Another snap shows the youngster on a three-wheeled motorcycle with his mother.

A series of scenic photographs taken in the desert also shows the close bond between King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema and their three children.

© King Jigme Khesar / Gan Ulzii Gonchig The family enjoyed a camel ride in the desert

As well as Prince Jigme Namgyel, the couple are also parents to second son Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, four, and their ten-month old daughter, Sonam Yangden Wangchuck.

The images show the family-of-five posing in front of a stunning sunset with the queen holding her wriggling, smiling daughter while her husband and sons hold hands.

© King Jigme Khesar / Gan Ulzii Gonchig The family posed for a photoshoot in the stunning Mongolian landscape

In another picture, King Jigme Khesar coos at his daughter as Queen Jetsun Pema beams.

A sweet close-up shot shows Sonam gazing directly at the camera as her proud father holds her in his arms.

© King Jigme Khesar / Gan Ulzii Gonchig A sweet moment between father and daughter

Gan Ulzii Gonchig spoke about being chosen to be the Bhutan royal family's official photographer on their Mongolia State Visit, saying: "I was honoured to have the opportunity to photograph Their Majesties The King and Queen of Bhutan and their family in such a beautiful landscape of Mongolia, and in an intimate setting.

"I was amazed by how down-to-earth and friendly they were, which I had really not expected from the King and Queen of a country. They were very kind and certainly very easy to photograph. Seeing them, I think Bhutan must really be a place of happiness."

Their Majesties carried out a week-long state visit to the country, upon the invitation of President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

© King Jigme Khesar / Gan Ulzii Gonchig A proud father with his daughter Sonam

King Jigme Khesar became monarch on 9 December 2006, following his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck's abdication.

His coronation took place two years later in 2008 – a year that marked 100 years of monarchy in Bhutan.

He married Jetsun Pema on 13 October 2011 in Punakha Dzong.

