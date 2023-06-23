Where the royal family went to school and university after Prince George visits Eton College

See where the likes of King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales were educated

The royals have had an elite education and have attended some of the best and most prestigious schools and universities across the UK, including St Andrews and Cambridge.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted with their eldest child, Prince George, touring Eton College this week.

It has sparked speculation that George, who turns ten next month, will follow in the footsteps of his father, William, and uncle, Prince Harry, who both boarded at Eton College.

The Berkshire-based school, which educates boys aged between 13 and 18, has a number of high-profile alumni, including former British prime ministers, Boris Johnson and David Cameron.

Find out more about the royal family's education, including which members took a gap year and who has the best academic qualifications.

Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen and her sister Princess Margaret were educated at home by Marion Crawford. Neither had any formal qualifications, though the Queen was fluent in French. They were the last of the royal family to be educated at home.

Prince George

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales started attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk in 2016, before moving on to Thomas's Battersea in September 2017.

Following the family's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last August, George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, enrolled at Lambrook preparatory school in Berkshire. See their arrival on their first day in the clip below...

Lambrook educates boys and girls from ages three to 13 and boasts a nine-hole golf course, a 25-metre swimming pool, and a large sports hall.

Princess Charlotte

Like her big brother, Princess Charlotte studied at Thomas's Battersea before moving onto Lambrook School. The royal previously attended the private Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, close to the family's London residence, Kensington Palace.

Prince Louis

William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, began his education in the same week as his third birthday in April 2021. The royal previously attend Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, but like his siblings, he is now a pupil at Lambrook.

The Princess of Wales

Kate and William famously met at the University of St Andrews, where Kate read history of art and left with a Master's degree. Before university, the Princess of Wales boarded at Marlborough College, a co-educational independent boarding school in Wiltshire.

The Prince of Wales

After attending London's Jane Mynors' nursery school and Ludgrove School as a child, the Prince then went on to study at Eton College in 1995, becoming the first senior member of royal family to go there.

William graduated with A-levels in geography, biology and history of art alongside 12 GCSEs. The heir to the throne also attended The University of St Andrews in Scotland, after taking a gap year, he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in geography.

The Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry began his education at Wetherby School and Ludgrove School.

Like his brother, he graduated from Eton, although he chose not to go to university but to complete ten months of officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury.

The Duchess of Sussex

The former actress was educated at private schools before attending Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

Meghan received a bachelor's degree in Theatre and International Studies from Northwestern University School of Communication. Alongside her degree, Meghan completed an internship at the American embassy in Buenos Aires and studied for one term in Spain.

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice began her education at Upton House School, followed by Coworth Park and St George's Schools. The royal then studied at Goldsmiths, University of London and graduated with a 2:1 degree in history and the history of ideas.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie began her schooling at Winkfield Montessori from 1992 to 1993. From there, she joined her sister at Upton House School in Windsor. She also attended Coworth Park School and then St George's School, near Windsor Castle until 2003.

For the next five years, Eugenie boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where she achieved two As and a B in art, English Literature and history of art.

Eugenie studied at Newcastle University graduating in 2012 with a 2:1 degree in English literature, history of art and politics. She is said to have the best academic grades among the current British royals.

King Charles

At the age of eight, King Charles briefly attended Hill House School, before entering Cheam School just six months later, where he remained for five years.

The late Queen's eldest son then went to Gordonstoun, a Scottish public school where he took his GCE O-levels at age sixteen and passed six of them.

In 1967, Charles attended Cambridge, reading history, archaeology, anthropology. The then Prince of Wales graduated with a 2:2 degree in 1970, and marked the first university degree achieved by a British royal or heir to the throne.

The Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward attended Gordonstoun, enrolled for two terms at the Wanganui Collegiate School in Wanganui, New Zealand where he served as a house tutor and oversaw drama classes. In 1986 the royal received a BA degree from Jesus College, Cambridge.

The Duke of York

Prince Andrew attended Gordonstoun, where he achieved six O-levels and three A-levels.

The Princess Royal

Princess Anne attended Benenden School, leaving with six GCE O-levels and three A-levels.

The Duke of Gloucester

The late Queen's cousin Prince Richard is a full-time working member of the royal family but he is also a trained architect. The Duke started his early education at home, before going to school at Wellesley House, Broadstairs and then Eton College.

The royal family's website states: "In 1963, Prince Richard went to Magdalene College, Cambridge, where he read architecture. He graduated in 1966, having completed three years of his five-year architectural course, and then joined the (then) Offices Development Group of the Ministry of Public Building and Works for his year's practical work, returning to Cambridge in 1967.

"In June 1969, he passed both parts of his Diploma in Architecture at the university. After completing his training, he went into practice as a partner in a firm of London architects."

Prince Richard had planned a full-time career in architecture but after the death of his elder brother Prince William of Gloucester in 1972, he became his father's heir and took on increased royal duties.