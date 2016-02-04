The Queen's 90th birthday: Everything you need to know

The Queen is set to celebrate her 90th birthday on 21st April, and there are lots of celebrations in store to mark the monarch's milestone day. From pageants and street parties to a very special television programme featuring members of the royal family, a number of commemorative events have been arranged that are fit for a Queen.

Read on for your full guide to the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations…

The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday on 21 April

The Queen at Ninety television special:

ITV have announced that the Queen's 90th birthday will be celebrated with a landmark two-hour programme on her life and reign, in which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will all make a very special contribution.

The film, set to be shown this spring, features interviews from key figures in the monarch's life – including members of the royal family.

Members of the royal family will feature in a one-off television special

The Royal Windsor Horse Show and the Queen's 90th birthday pageant:

The Queen will celebrate her milestone birthday in monumental style with four nights of festivities at Windsor Castle. The celebrations, hosted in Windsor's Home Park, will feature 900 horses and 1,500 performers – including dancers, musicians and choirs, along with well-known artists and actors.

Members of the royal family will attend each night of the celebrations from 12-15 May, while the Queen will attend the final show, which will be broadcast live on ITV and presented by Ant and Dec. The presenting duo said they are "honoured" to be hosting the special celebration, which promises to be a spectacular evening of incredible performances.

Ant and Dec will host a special celebration at Windsor Castle in May

Katherine Jenkins' commemorative album:

Katherine Jenkins revealed exclusively to HELLO! magazine that she will sing for Her Majesty at Windsor Castle in May, as well as performing two further tributes to the Queen in June. The opera singer also confirmed she will be releasing an album in honour of the Queen, explaining: "I suppose it is my birthday gift to Her Majesty."

Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral:

Friday 10 June marks the Duke of Edinburgh's 95th birthday, as well as the start of Her Majesty's official birthday weekend. Prince Philip will join the Queen for a service of thanksgiving in her honour, hosted at St Paul's Cathedral.

The Queen's official birthday celebrations – Trooping the Colour:

The Queen will mark her official birthday at the Trooping the Colour parade

The Queen's official birthday will be celebrated on Saturday 11 June. The Monarch will be joined by members of the royal family for the traditional Trooping the Colour parade between Buckingham Palace, The Mall and Horseguards' Parade to mark the special day. Royal watchers will be hoping for a glimpse at Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force.

The Patron's Lunch:

In what has been billed as the "biggest street party" the nation has ever seen, the Queen will be joined by some 10,000 lucky invitees for The Patron's Lunch on The Mall on Sunday 12 June.

The party is being held to celebrate Her Majesty's patronage of over 600 charities and organisations, and has been organised by the Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips through his company SEL.

The Queen will join over 10,000 guests at The Patron's Lunch

Street parties across the UK:

Those unable to attend the Patron's Lunch are being encouraged to honour the Queen by holding their own street parties across the country. The government has released new guidelines giving practical advice on how to plan your own neighbourhood bash – including the rules and regulations to follow.

Those unable to attend the Patron's Lunch are being encouraged to honour the Queen by holding their own street parties across the country. The government has released new guidelines giving practical advice on how to plan your own neighbourhood bash – including the rules and regulations to follow.