Kate Middleton arrives in Edinburgh, Scotland for a solo engagement: Video

Kate Middleton looked typically chic on Wednesday as she arrived at St Catherine's Primary School in Edinburgh, to carry out her first solo engagement of the day. The Duchess, who is known by another title, Countess of Strathearn, in Scotland, headed to the school to talk to kids who are helped by children's mental health charity Place2Be, of which she is a patron.

The 34-year-old mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte was greeted by excited students on her return to the city, where sister Pippa Middleton was a student and where Kate was a regular visitor during her own days at nearby University of St Andrews.

Kate waved at waiting fans as she arrived at St Catherine's Primary School in Edinburgh Photo: Getty Images

Place2Be works in more than two dozen schools in some of the most disadvantaged areas of Edinburgh and Glasgow, Scotland, reaching 8,000 children. The UK's leading children's mental health charity provides in-school support and expert training to improve the emotional wellbeing of pupils, families, teachers and school staff.

Later Kate will visit Wester Hailes Education Centre, where another of her charities, the Art Room, has its first studio in Scotland.

The charity works with children to increase their self-esteem, self-confidence and independence through art. It teaches life skills and encourages children and young people to both relate and engage with each other.

But the highlight of her day is likely to be the chance to show off her tennis skills when she joins British tennis star Andy Murray's mom, Judy Murray at her Tennis On The Road coaching class at Craigmount High School.

Judy, 56, has just become a grandmother to baby Sophia Olivia, so the two women will no doubt swap notes on life with a new baby.