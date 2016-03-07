Queen giggles with young Prince Charles in adorable archive footage

Clarence House have released intimate family footage showing the Queen as a proud and devoted mother in celebration of Mother's Day. The clip shows the Queen tickling her baby son Prince Charles and laughing as she encourages the one-year-old to walk, giving a touching insight into family life inside the royal household.



The Queen – then 23-year-old Princess Elizabeth – is in her element as she shakes a tray of building blocks in front of little Charles, moving further away as he tries to walk towards it.

The touching family footage was released in celebration of Mother's Day

The short black and white video then cuts to outside, where the young prince can be seen wandering out the door and looking up at the person behind the camera – thought to be his father Prince Phillip - before turning to a window to see his mother smiling and waving through a gap in the curtains.



Mother and son are then seen playing together on the sofa, with the Queen tickling her first-born as he laughs and wriggles about.



The footage, which was filmed at Clarence House in 1949, was released on Twitter with the message: "Today we're sharing this video of The Queen and The Prince of Wales having fun at home in 1949. Happy Mother's Day." The montage, titled 'Prince Charles at Home', was "produced by HRH the Princess Elizabeth".

Today, we’re sharing this video of The Queen and The Prince of Wales having fun at home in 1949. Happy #MothersDay!https://t.co/U4S33GVkaH — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 6, 2016

The clips of the pair inside Clarence House were first shown as part of the Queen's Christmas Day broadcast in 2008 as a tribute to Charles in celebration of his 60th birthday. It was also featured in a BBC documentary in 2012 called A Jubilee Tribute to the Queen by the Prince of Wales.



In it, the Prince said as he watched the footage: "My mama takes great pride in her family, from being a young mother at the start of her reign, to now being a great grandmother twice over."