Princes William, Harry and Kate Middleton as you've never seen them before

Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined up with Prince Harry to support the Heads Together charity. The royal trio spoke about the importance of ending the stigma about mental health in a new video for the campaign.

Kensington Palace's Twitter account posted a photo of the trio in good spirits as they sported bright blue headbands for the cause. The photo was captioned: "Let's get our #HeadsTogether to change the conversation on mental health."

The trio smiled together as they supported the campaign Photo: Twitter/Kensington Royal

They then announced that the campaign will work with mental health charities and be supported by the royal foundation, writing: "@heads_together will work with inspiring mental health charities and be supported by #RoyalFoundation."

Kate looked her usual chic self as she smiled for photos in a long sleeved striped shirt and jeans, while Prince William and Prince Harry dressed down in plain, casual shirts.

The three of them each spoke about the importance of the campaign, with Kate saying: "mental health is just as important as physical health," while Harry said: "we can all play our part by talking and listening to each other and helping each other find support."

Prince William concluded: "Let's get our heads together, and change the conversation about mental health."

The Heads Together campaign will be supported by the Royal Foundation Photo: Twitter/Kensington Royal

Prince William and Kate are patrons for several charities including Action on Addiction and 100 Women in Hedge Funds Philanthropic Initiatives, while Prince Harry is the patron behind the Invictus Games, and also recently worked with Team Rubicon to help a community in Nepal.

Prince William and Kate have been spending plenty of time with Harry recently, as the fifth-in-line to the throne joined the couple for dinner with US President Michelle Obama earlier this week.

Harry also accompanied his brother to visit the Star Wars set, where the pair met members of the cast and played with lightsabers.